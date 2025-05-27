Want a toned body? Dietitian shares 4 seeds every woman should have for weight loss and hormonal balance
Flax seeds, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, and sunflower seeds are a must for women. They are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, magnesium, zinc, healthy fats.
Nutritionist Aswini Selvaraj took to her Instagram page, Dietitian Ashwini, on May 23 to talk about seeds 'that can actually help you lose weight and balance hormones'. According to her, if you're dealing with irregular periods, PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome), mood swings and bloating, or stubborn belly fat that won't go away no matter what you try, 'then this is your sign to start healing' from within. Also read | Nutritionist says if your mom is above 50 then she should have these 5 seeds daily: Chia to flax seeds
She wrote in her caption, “Let's talk about something so small... yet so powerful – . Not fat burners. Not green juices.” According to Aswini, here are 4 'game-changing seeds every woman should eat':
Flax seeds
Aswini said, “Loaded with omega 3s and lignans, they help reduce estrogen dominance (which causes weight gain and painful periods). Best taken from day 1 to 14 of your cycle. Sprinkle in curd, smoothies or just take with water.”
Pumpkin seeds
Aswini added, “High in zinc and magnesium, it helps reduce hormonal acne, mood swings, and boosts progesterone. Also best during day 1 to 14. Roast them, crush them, add to chutneys – super easy.”
Sunflower seeds
“Your PMS (premenstrual syndrome) support hero helps flush excess estrogen during the second half of your cycle (day 15 to 28), and also reduces bloating, breast tenderness, and irritability. Have them post-lunch,” Aswini said.
Sesame seeds
Aswini added, “Rich in calcium, zinc and healthy fats, it supports progesterone and reduces inflammation during days 15-28 of your cycle. Great for hormone balance, especially during PMS. Add it to laddoos and chutneys, or sprinkle on your sabzi.”
Aswini concluded: “Pair flax and pumpkin (Day 1-14). Pair sunflower and sesame (day 15-28). This is called seed cycling – it works like magic when done right. This is not a diet. This is healing your hormones from the inside out. And when you pair these foods with the right movement, PCOS weight starts to melt naturally.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
