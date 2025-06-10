Alia Bhatt's fitness coach shares her intense workout video that will give even Ranbir Kapoor a run for his money: Watch

Alia Bhatt loves staying fit and healthy. The actor doesn't share many of her workout routine clips on social media, but the results speak for themselves. On June 9, Alia's coach shared a video of her working out at the gym, and the intense routine will even give her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, who is also a fitness enthusiast, a run for his money. Alia Bhatt does different strength training exercises at the gym.

Alia Bhatt sweats it out at the gym

Celebrity fitness coach Karan Sawhney, who also trains actors like Kriti Sanon, posted Alia's gym video on Instagram with the caption, “@aliaabhatt Trusting The Process And Giving 100 Percent No Matter What.” In the clip, Karan can be heard instructing the actor to fix her form, do her sets correctly, and motivating her. Let's check out the video.

In the workout video, Alia did a bunch of strength training and core exercises, including push-ups, planks, pull-ups, one-legged squats with a gym ball, one-legged squats with weights, a few stretches, and back strengthening movements. The clip is a compilation of different workout videos where Alia can be seen giving her best at the gym.

How did the internet react?

Fans were impressed by Alia's dedication towards her fitness routine. One Instagram user commented, “Bar so high, it inspires all gym girliepops! Go aloooo.” Another wrote, “Proud of you @aliaabhatt.” A comment said, “Fitness Motivation.” Another read, “Wow, such an inspiration.” A fan commented, “Alpha will be so HOT!”

What's next for Alia Bhatt?

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is busy filming her upcoming movie, Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film is set to be an addition to Yash Raj Films' spy universe and is scheduled for release on December 25. Alpha also stars Sharvari in the lead role. Meanwhile, she was last seen in Jigra with Vedang Raina.