Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Alia Bhatt's fitness coach shares her intense workout video that will give even Ranbir Kapoor a run for his money: Watch

ByKrishna Pallavi Priya
Jun 10, 2025 08:13 AM IST

In a recent workout video, Alia Bhatt performs various strength training exercises, impressing fans with her fitness dedication.

Alia Bhatt loves staying fit and healthy. The actor doesn't share many of her workout routine clips on social media, but the results speak for themselves. On June 9, Alia's coach shared a video of her working out at the gym, and the intense routine will even give her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, who is also a fitness enthusiast, a run for his money.

Alia Bhatt does different strength training exercises at the gym.
Alia Bhatt does different strength training exercises at the gym.

Also Read | Are changes in urine indicative of kidney issues? Nephrologist shares how much water you should drink

Alia Bhatt sweats it out at the gym

Celebrity fitness coach Karan Sawhney, who also trains actors like Kriti Sanon, posted Alia's gym video on Instagram with the caption, “@aliaabhatt Trusting The Process And Giving 100 Percent No Matter What.” In the clip, Karan can be heard instructing the actor to fix her form, do her sets correctly, and motivating her. Let's check out the video.

In the workout video, Alia did a bunch of strength training and core exercises, including push-ups, planks, pull-ups, one-legged squats with a gym ball, one-legged squats with weights, a few stretches, and back strengthening movements. The clip is a compilation of different workout videos where Alia can be seen giving her best at the gym.

How did the internet react? 

Fans were impressed by Alia's dedication towards her fitness routine. One Instagram user commented, “Bar so high, it inspires all gym girliepops! Go aloooo.” Another wrote, “Proud of you @aliaabhatt.” A comment said, “Fitness Motivation.” Another read, “Wow, such an inspiration.” A fan commented, “Alpha will be so HOT!” 

What's next for Alia Bhatt?

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is busy filming her upcoming movie, Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film is set to be an addition to Yash Raj Films' spy universe and is scheduled for release on December 25. Alpha also stars Sharvari in the lead role. Meanwhile, she was last seen in Jigra with Vedang Raina. 

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Alia Bhatt's fitness coach shares her intense workout video that will give even Ranbir Kapoor a run for his money: Watch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On