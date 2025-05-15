Preity Zinta shares her inspiring workout routine for fit and toned body at 50: ‘Push your body further and harder’

Preity Zinta is truly ageing like fine wine. At 50, she maintains a fit and toned physique thanks to her disciplined routine and consistent workouts. She recently treated her Insta family to a workout video, reminding everyone that age truly is just a number. Let's check it out and grab some fitness tips from her. (Also read: Fitness coach shares how to lose 10 kg even if you sit for 10+ hours a day: Check out meal plan, diet and workout tips ) Preity Zinta proves age is just a number with inspiring workout video at 50. (Instagram/@realpz)

How Preity Zinta stays fit at 50

Preity captioned her post, "It does not matter how long and how much you train over the years… One needs to keep changing it up so you can push your body further and harder." She added, “Here I'm trying a new workout for a new project I'm working on with the one & only @yasminkarachiwala. Hope I can inspire some of you to go to the gym now.”

In the video, Preity is seen powering through a series of exercises in sleek black sportswear, her hair pulled back into a high ponytail and her signature natural glow intact.

Breakdown of Preity’s workout routine

Side lunge stretch: A side step to stretch and strengthen your inner thighs and hips.

Dumbbell squat: A squat holding dumbbells to build leg and glute strength.

Scrunches: Core-focused crunches to tone the abdominal muscles.

Cable curl: Using a cable machine to work the biceps.

Squats: Classic bodyweight or weighted squats to target legs and glutes.

Crossover running plank: A plank variation with a running motion, engaging the core and shoulders.

Arm pulldown: Pulling a cable or resistance band down to strengthen the back and arms.

Sumo squat: A wide-stance squat targeting inner thighs and glutes for a different leg workout.

Together, these moves offer a balanced mix of strength, flexibility, and core training.