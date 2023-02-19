Alia Bhatt’s trainer demonstrates Shoulder Stand, speaks of benefits

Yoga comes with multiple health benefits. From enhancing physical strength to improving our mental and emotional health, yoga’s benefits are manifold. It helps in boosting flexibility, stability and posture of the body. It also helps in relaxing the mind and inducing better sleep. Regular practice of yoga helps in improving bone health and cardiovascular health, thereby alleviating the risk of several chronic disorders. Recommended by health experts, yoga should be included in the daily fitness routine for the amazing benefits. Several yoga asanas target several muscle groups of the body. The shoulder and neck region of the body are such regions which need constant movement to enhance flexibility in the upper body.

ALSO READ: Yoga asanas to open up shoulders: Alia Bhatt’s trainer shares tips

Anshuka Parwani, yoga trainer to several Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor, is known for sharing health and yoga-related insights on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Anshuka, in her recent Instagram post, demonstrated a Shoulder Stand and spoke of the amazing benefits of the routine. In the video, Anshuka can be seen balancing her entire body on her shoulders. She further added, “The shoulder stand engages the entire body and requires a lot of core and upper body strength. It helps to build strength and flexibility throughout the body.” Take a look at her video here.

The routine comes with multiple health benefits. “It increases the range of motion and mobility in the neck and shoulders and helps to stretch and strengthen the leg and back muscles. It greatly helps to reduce fluid retention in the legs as well,” read an excerpt of Anshuka’s post. Performing Shoulder Stand also helps in nourishing the thyroid and para-thyroid glands with blood. It also helps in improving digestion and reducing fatigue. Anshuka further added that this asana should be performed step-by-step to avoid putting undue pressure on the spine and neck, due to the poor alignment of the legs.