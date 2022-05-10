Alia Bhatt's yoga trainer demonstrates Garbha Pindasana, speaks of benefits

Yoga comes with multiple health benefits for the body. Besides improving the flexibility and the range of motion of several muscle groups, it also helps in relaxing the mind and making the body calm. Yoga, when incorporated in the daily fitness routine, also helps in improving the stability and the overall balance of the body. Anshuka Parwani, who is known for training several Bollywood personalities such as Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor, keeps emphasising in the need of yoga for the body. The trainer's Instagram profile is dedicated to several yoga routines and snippets from her daily fitness diaries. From sharing fitness videos with step-by-step demonstration of yoga asanas to speaking of their benefits, Anshuka always knows how to motivate her fans through her posts.

Anshuka, on Tuesday, shared a short snippet and showed us the right way to start the midweek. The trainer shared a picture of herself performing Garbha Pindasana and wrote about the many benefits of the asana. In the picture, Anshuka can be seen sitting with her legs crossed and her arms taken from in between the legs and folded into a Namaskar position. With the picture, Anshuka further added the health benefits of performing the yoga asana. " Asana of the week. Garbha Pindasana, also known as the Embryo in Womb Pose, is a seated balancing asana that relaxes the spine muscles, and strengthens the abdominal and core muscles,” read an excerpt of Anshuka's post. Take a look at the post here:

Anshuka further added that performing Garbha Pindasana helps in massaging the internal organs and the digestive system. The asana is particularly beneficial for pregnant women during their first trimester, she added. However, Anshuka also shared a safety tip – in case of injuries in ankles, knees and hips, performing Garbha Pindasana should be avoided.

