Alia Bhatt's trainer shares 3 yoga poses for a strong core to avoid injuries and difficulty in doing simple tasks: Watch

We need our core muscles, located between the pelvic floor and diaphragm, to do everyday tasks in our life. Whether picking up an object from the floor or simply climbing the stairs, we use our core muscles to do the simplest tasks. Therefore, our core is one of the most important parts of our body. And we should strive to train in such a way that we can strengthen it. If you are confused, the core includes the hips, pelvis, abdominals, lower back, mid-back, and neck regions of the body; essentially, it is everything but the arms and legs. So, if you are convinced and want to train your core for a fitter and healthier outcome, we have three simple yoga asanas that you can practise daily. Celebrity trainer, Anshuka Parwani, shared them on her Instagram page recently.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anshuka, known for training Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and Rakul Preet Singh, posted a video of herself doing three yoga asanas to strengthen the core. The yoga coach mentioned three poses called Boat Pose or Naukasana, Forearm Stand and Crow Pose or Bakasana, and even demonstrated how to do them. She pointed out that practising these poses will help one avoid injuries and difficulty doing simple things.

Anshuka shared the post with a caption explaining the purpose and importance of strengthening our core. She wrote, "Whether it's bending down to wear your shoes or scooping up a package from the floor, your core muscles play an important role in your everyday, mundane tasks in life. We don't notice this until we get injured or it becomes difficult for us to do these things. Working on strengthening your core muscles is so crucial to make sure you don't face any injury/difficulty in doing simple things you otherwise won't even think about." (Also Read: Kareena Kapoor's trainer shares 6 Yoga asanas to beat stress, anxiety and regulate thyroid gland: Read details)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch the video here:

The video shows Anshuka doing the three poses. The yoga coach directed her followers to practise the poses daily, depending on their convenience. She also mentioned the duration for the three asanas - "15-20 seconds and build up to 3 minutes," Anshuka wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Other than strengthening the core, here are a few other benefits of the three yoga poses.

Boat Pose or Naukasana Benefits:

Boat Pose or Naukasana helps open up the chest, strengthens the hip flexors and adductor muscles, and stretches the hamstrings. It also alleviates tightness in the hamstrings or chances of injury.

Forearm Stand Benefits:

Forearm Stand helps attain a healthy posture, boosts balance and coordination, and improves body alignment. It also improves flexibility, metabolism, and overall mental health.

Crow Pose or Bakasana Benefits:

Crow Pose or Bakasana strengthens the arms, wrists, upper back and abdominal muscles. It also opens up the groins and tones the abdominal organs.

So, which yoga pose are you trying out today?