Alia Bhatt ‘wasn’t sure’ if she could pull off pullups; then this happened...

Alia Bhatt’s workout game is getting stronger by the day and with each snippet from her gym or yoga diaries, she makes us look too bad. From acing intense yoga routines to setting new goals at the gym, Alia’s fitness snippets are inspo for us to stop lazing around and start working on ourselves. Also read | Alia Bhatt's secret to fitness: Well-rounded, power-packed workout routine is her mantra to toned body Alia, for Thursday workout, opted for pullups and aced it like a pro.(Instagram/@aliaabhatt)

Alia, on April 17, shared a fresh snippet from her gym diaries, and impressed us, yet again, with her workout. Alia, for Thursday workout, opted for pullups and aced it like a pro. “Wasn’t sure if I could. But then I did. And now I’m suspiciously emotional about it,” wrote Alia as she shared a compilation video of acing multiple pullups.

With her fitness trainer around supervising her workout, Alia, in the video, can be seen performing multiple pullups, and then celebrating it as she unlocked a new level of fitness. In no time, Alia’s video was flooded with likes and comments from her Instagram family. Reacting to her video, Alia’s yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani commented with multiple fire emotions. Kajal Aggarwal commented, “Woah,” and added clap emoticon and heart-eyed emoticon. Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt wrote, “WOOHOO.” Also read | Alia Bhatt's trainer gives a peak into her rigorous upper body and mobility day at the gym. Here's why you should do it

Benefits of pullups:

Pullup is a strength training routine focusing on upper body. According to an article by Healthline, pullups engage the muscles in the back and help in strengthening them. Regular pullups also help in targeting forearms and shoulders and strengthening the muscles. Pullups require immense grp strength and help in improving grip and muscle coordination. Strength or resistance training also helps in improving overall fitness and mobility.

Strength training helps in improving bone development and cardiovascular strength. Pullups help in alleviating back pain and blood pressure fluctuations. Regular pullups help in reducing visceral fat and managing symptoms of type 2 diabetes. Pullups are a challenging workout routine that helps in improving overall physical strength of the body. Also read | Fitness Fridays: Alia Bhatt's version of a weighted plank will sculpt your core, hone your balance

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.