Fitness Fridays: Alia Bhatt's version of a weighted plank will sculpt your core, hone your balance

Alia Bhatt's little Instagram recap of recent moments worth capturing, gave a rare little glimpse into her behind-the-scenes life. Among a Raha-imprinted shirt, a mirror selfie post-gym, cards, Sun shots and quick shoots, was a video of Alia crushing it at the gym. Dressed in black and neat, tight bun, Alia struck a strong balancing act as she performed a side plank. Alia Bhatt performs the adductor side plank with a weighted twist targeting the inner thighs: Get up to speed!(Photos: Instagram/aliaabhatt)

But this wasn't just any side plank. It was a weighted one. Now if that too isn't impressive to you, add a 5-kg weight plate to the mix, the actor is balancing on her inner thigh which is also being balanced mid-air.

Some gym moves look simple but crush your soul. Alia's version of a weighted side plank LOOKS like it's going to crush your soul. But what are the benefits of attempting to perfect this next-level tweak? Many.

Officially called the adductor side plank, the method to follow here is to stack your outer leg, not on the floor, but an elevated surface like a bench or a box. The other leg is held at an angle above the floor as you balance your body on your inner forearm with the other arm stretched out.

Alia additionally ups the ante by balancing a 5-kg weight plate on the suspended inner thigh. It is worth mentioning here that her more intense than usual gym sessions are particularly geared towards her YRF spy thriller, Alpha, also starring Sharvari. The film is currently slated for a Christmas 2025 release.

Now right off the bat, do not attempt to perfect this without professional supervision, especially when there are weights and tricky suspensions involved. But if you do want to significantly up your planking game, the adductor side plank, as per a Become Better: Sport Performance and Personal Training report, "targets your adductor muscles (the big muscle group on the inside of your thigh). The adductors aid in the actions of running, jumping, squatting, and deadlifting so adductor plank is a great way to keep these muscles strong and healthy in addition to these other movements".

'Thick thighs save lives' seems to have just got a new meaning!