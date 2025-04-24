Alkaline vs acidic diet: Which one should you have this summer to beat the heat

In summer, when temperatures soar and put your body under extreme stress from profuse sweating, sun exposure, and dehydration, diet is one a great weapon to combat the heat. What you eat can protect you from the inside out, keeping your hydration and wellbeing in check. This may also ease summer for you, keeping you fit and agile. Diet plays a major role in how you cope with the summer heat.(Shutterstock)

Foods are grouped into acidic and alkaline diets, and choosing one while avoiding the other is where the entire difference lies between enjoying summer and barely making it through the season.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sippy Taneja, Chief Dietician at Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, explained how an alkaline-rich diet is what can keep you cool this summer, while acidic diets are a must-avoid.

What is alkaline diet?

Sippy explained the basics and benefits of alkaline diet, “Alkaline foods are often preferred over acidic ones in the summer because of their natural cooling properties. These include fruits, leafy vegetables, sprouts, legumes, and nuts, which not only hydrate the body but also help reduce internal heat. They contribute to maintaining an optimal pH balance, which is slightly alkaline, supporting overall health and reducing the risk of inflammation, dehydration, and fatigue. It's important to note that while the body naturally regulates its pH, the foods we eat can influence how efficiently this process occurs. Making thoughtful dietary choices, especially in a season as demanding as summer, can make a significant difference in how we feel.”



The dietitian further shared the foods that belong to this alkaline diet:

Fruits: Watermelon, mango, papaya, lemons, limes, oranges, apples, bananas, avocados

Watermelon, mango, papaya, lemons, limes, oranges, apples, bananas, avocados Vegetables: Spinach, kale, cucumbers, zucchini, broccoli, carrots, beets

Spinach, kale, cucumbers, zucchini, broccoli, carrots, beets Legumes and sprouts: Lentils, chickpeas, mung beans, alfalfa sprouts

Lentils, chickpeas, mung beans, alfalfa sprouts Nuts and seeds: Almonds, flaxseeds, pumpkin seeds

Almonds, flaxseeds, pumpkin seeds Whole grains: Quinoa, millet, amaranth, brown rice

Quinoa, millet, amaranth, brown rice Herbs and spices: Ginger, turmeric, parsley, cilantro

Based on Sippy's insights, it's understandable why an alkaline diet prevails, as one already suffers from digestive issues like bloating in excessive heat. A healthy diet will help to alleviate these issues and keep your summer easygoing.

Why avoid acidic diet this summer

An acidic diet may add to your discomfort this summer, as Sippy added, "On the other hand, acidic foods, such as processed foods, refined sugars, dairy products like butter and cheese, red meat, and alcohol, can increase acid production in the body. In hot weather, this may exacerbate issues like indigestion, bloating, and dehydration, making the body feel heavier and more sluggish. Acidic foods can increase the body’s acid load, especially when consumed in excess."

Here are some foods Sippy shared that belong to an acidic diet, making it even more important to be cautious about them and consume them in moderation if necessary:

Animal Products: Red meat, butter, cheese, eggs

Red meat, butter, cheese, eggs Processed and packaged foods: Chips, snacks, fast food, frozen meals

Chips, snacks, fast food, frozen meals Refined sugars: Candies, soft drinks, pastries

Candies, soft drinks, pastries Beverages: Alcohol, coffee, energy drinks

Alcohol, coffee, energy drinks Condiments: Soy sauce, vinegar-heavy dressings, ketchup

