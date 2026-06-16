Always tired despite getting enough sleep? Mental health expert shares 5 signs you need mental rest
Sleep is not always the solution. Here are signs your body is overworked and is craving a mental rest.
We are living in a perpetual state of mental engagement. In a world that constantly demands our attention and responsiveness, our minds never truly disconnect. Work follows us home, and notifications buzz around the clock, keeping our nervous system in a state of alert. Despite all our sleep optimisation efforts, people are exhausted. Because what they’re facing isn’t a sleep crisis. It’s a recovery crisis. This distinction matters: An earlier bedtime won’t fix what’s broken. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Prakriti Poddar, global head of mental health and wellbeing at Roundglass Living, shared signs that your body may be asking for mental rest, not just sleep.
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1. You wake up feeling exhausted despite sleeping well
Prakriti highlighted that one of the most common signs of mental fatigue is waking up tired even after a full night’s sleep. This often happens because the mind doesn’t automatically switch off when the body rests. The “last in, first out” effect means the last thing we think about before bed becomes what we ruminate on all night, preventing deep, restorative sleep. Real recovery happens when we remove the pressure to be perfect and focus on what feels truly supportive in the moment.
2. Small things begin to feel emotionally heavy
“When the mind is overloaded, even simple tasks can feel overwhelming. You may notice yourself becoming unusually irritable or impatient,” said Prakirit. Minor inconveniences and everyday responsibilities suddenly start feeling harder than they should. This is not laziness or weakness. It’s a sign that your emotional bandwidth has been depleted.{{/usCountry}}
“When the mind is overloaded, even simple tasks can feel overwhelming. You may notice yourself becoming unusually irritable or impatient,” said Prakirit. Minor inconveniences and everyday responsibilities suddenly start feeling harder than they should. This is not laziness or weakness. It’s a sign that your emotional bandwidth has been depleted.{{/usCountry}}
3. You can’t focus, even on simple tasks{{/usCountry}}
3. You can’t focus, even on simple tasks{{/usCountry}}
Another major sign is cognitive fatigue, or what many people call brain fog: difficulty concentrating, forgetfulness, lack of clarity, or feeling mentally scattered throughout the day. According to Prakriti, our brains today are overstimulated like never before. Constant multitasking and digital noise leave very little room for mental stillness. The mind needs recovery in the same way muscles do. Practices like mindfulness, deep breathing, journaling, yoga, or even finding a few quiet moments without screens can help the brain slow down and reset.
4. Stress begins showing up in the body
Mental stress is never just in the mind. It often manifests physically through headaches, muscle tension, fatigue, digestive discomfort, jaw clenching, shallow breathing, or heaviness in the body. Many people ignore these symptoms because they have become so normalised in modern life. But the physical toll builds up. When stress remains unresolved for long periods, the nervous system gets stuck in high-alert mode. This is why I often speak about the importance of holistic wellbeing practices that support the mind and body together.
5. You feel disconnected from joy
“One of the quietest signs of mental exhaustion is emotional numbness,” said Prakriti. You continue doing everything you are supposed to do, but you no longer feel present, excited, creative, or emotionally connected. You may feel detached from relationships, hobbies, or even yourself.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
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