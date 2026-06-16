Always tired despite getting enough sleep? Mental health expert shares 5 signs you need mental rest

We are living in a perpetual state of mental engagement. In a world that constantly demands our attention and responsiveness, our minds never truly disconnect. Work follows us home, and notifications buzz around the clock, keeping our nervous system in a state of alert. Despite all our sleep optimisation efforts, people are exhausted. Because what they’re facing isn’t a sleep crisis. It’s a recovery crisis. This distinction matters: An earlier bedtime won’t fix what’s broken. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Prakriti Poddar, global head of mental health and wellbeing at Roundglass Living, shared signs that your body may be asking for mental rest, not just sleep.

5 signs your body needs mental rest.(Unsplash)

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1. You wake up feeling exhausted despite sleeping well

Prakriti highlighted that one of the most common signs of mental fatigue is waking up tired even after a full night’s sleep. This often happens because the mind doesn’t automatically switch off when the body rests. The “last in, first out” effect means the last thing we think about before bed becomes what we ruminate on all night, preventing deep, restorative sleep. Real recovery happens when we remove the pressure to be perfect and focus on what feels truly supportive in the moment.

2. Small things begin to feel emotionally heavy

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{{^usCountry}} “When the mind is overloaded, even simple tasks can feel overwhelming. You may notice yourself becoming unusually irritable or impatient,” said Prakirit. Minor inconveniences and everyday responsibilities suddenly start feeling harder than they should. This is not laziness or weakness. It’s a sign that your emotional bandwidth has been depleted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “When the mind is overloaded, even simple tasks can feel overwhelming. You may notice yourself becoming unusually irritable or impatient,” said Prakirit. Minor inconveniences and everyday responsibilities suddenly start feeling harder than they should. This is not laziness or weakness. It’s a sign that your emotional bandwidth has been depleted. {{/usCountry}}

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When the mind is overloaded, even simple tasks can feel overwhelming. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} 3. You can’t focus, even on simple tasks {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. You can’t focus, even on simple tasks {{/usCountry}}

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Another major sign is cognitive fatigue, or what many people call brain fog: difficulty concentrating, forgetfulness, lack of clarity, or feeling mentally scattered throughout the day. According to Prakriti, our brains today are overstimulated like never before. Constant multitasking and digital noise leave very little room for mental stillness. The mind needs recovery in the same way muscles do. Practices like mindfulness, deep breathing, journaling, yoga, or even finding a few quiet moments without screens can help the brain slow down and reset.

4. Stress begins showing up in the body

Mental stress is never just in the mind. It often manifests physically through headaches, muscle tension, fatigue, digestive discomfort, jaw clenching, shallow breathing, or heaviness in the body. Many people ignore these symptoms because they have become so normalised in modern life. But the physical toll builds up. When stress remains unresolved for long periods, the nervous system gets stuck in high-alert mode. This is why I often speak about the importance of holistic wellbeing practices that support the mind and body together.

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When stress remains unresolved for long periods, the nervous system gets stuck in high-alert mode. (Unsplash)

5. You feel disconnected from joy

“One of the quietest signs of mental exhaustion is emotional numbness,” said Prakriti. You continue doing everything you are supposed to do, but you no longer feel present, excited, creative, or emotionally connected. You may feel detached from relationships, hobbies, or even yourself.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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