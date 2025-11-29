Search
Sat, Nov 29, 2025
Amazon Black Friday Sale: Grab up to 70% off on foot massagers, body massagers and more for comfort and relaxation

ByShivangi Jamwal
Published on: Nov 29, 2025 09:12 am IST

Find Black Friday deals on foot and body massagers that help ease tension, refresh tired muscles, and support smoother circulation daily.

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Lifelong LLM72 Foot Massager + Free Lifelong LLM09 Mini Electric Body Massager, Multicolor View Details checkDetails

₹4,998

Robotouch Classic Plus roller foot massager with kneading and vibratory reflexology for pain relief in calves, thigh, feet, and ankles, (yellow) View Details checkDetails

₹27,299

TISSCARE Electric Foot Massager Machine for Pain Relief, Shiatsu Foot Calf Leg Massager with Heat for Blood Circulation, Corded Feet Massage Machine for Home, Gift for Men Women Mom Dad View Details checkDetails

₹2,644

AGARO Grand Shiatsu Foot Massager with Kneading Function for Muscle Relief & Improving Blood Circulation, Corded Electric, Black View Details checkDetails

₹4,399

Caresmith Charge Boost Massage Gun | Body Massager | Massager Machine for Pain Relief for Men and Women | Deep Tissue Massager View Details checkDetails

₹1,398

RENPHO Massage Gun Deep Tissue Muscle, Powerful Portable Gun Massage Percussion Massager Gun for Athletes, Electric Back Massagers, Handheld Body Massager Gun Fathers Women Gifts, Blue View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

Dr Physio USA Dynamo 1034 Percussion Gun Massager for Full Body Pain Relief, Rechargeable Cordless Deep Tissue Massage Machine for Legs & Arms, Use at Home, Gym & During Travel View Details checkDetails

₹983

Tisscare Massage Gun Deep Tissue – 99 Speeds and 8 Heads Percussion Gun Massager for Pain Relief Muscle Recovery and Relaxation, Portable with Carry Case for Gym Home Office, Gift for Men and Women View Details checkDetails

₹1,898

Dr Physio Electric Full Body Massager & Cushion Full Body Massager Combo, White View Details checkDetails

₹3,090

Seseno Massager with Heat, Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager with Deep Tissue Kneading Electric Neck Massage Pillow for Shoulders Legs Foot Muscle Pain Relief for Home Car Office View Details checkDetails

₹999

GHK H90 Shiatsu Back, Neck, Calf 12 Ball Multifunction Massage Cushion Machine for Car, Home & Office Use Car Adaptor & Electric Adaptor Inclusive (Rust colour) View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

TISSCARE Neck and Back Massager with Heat - 3D Kneading Electric Massager for Shoulder, Leg, Plug-in for Home, Office, Car, Ideal Gift for Women Men Mom Dad View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

enem Back Massager for Pain Relief, Neck Massager for Cervical Pain, Body Massager Machine for Pain Relief, with Heat Circulation Eases Muscle Soreness View Details checkDetails

₹1,989

MASGRE Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager, Cordless Shoulder Massager with Heat, Electric Deep Tissue 3D Kneading Massage Pillow for Shoulder, Leg, Body Muscle Pain Relief, Gifts for Women Men View Details checkDetails

₹1,463

The Amazon Black Friday 2025 sale is on, offering some of the best deals on all things fashion, technology, wellness and more. What better time to indulge in something that offers comfort? Winter often brings its own set of challenges, including cold mornings, tight muscles, slower circulation, and the familiar heaviness that accompanies it. Imagine having the comfort of a good foot and body massager at home. Sounds relaxing, doesn't it? The Black Friday sale offers up to 70% discounts on foot and body massagers, making it pocket-friendly.

Upgrade your self-care routine with Black Friday massager deals.(Adobe Stock)
Upgrade your self-care routine with Black Friday massager deals.(Adobe Stock)

Importance of body massage

Body massage is an ancient practice with roots in various cultures, including India, China and Egypt. Simple at-home equipment can make a noticeable difference, and massagers are among the most effective options for achieving this. They help loosen stiff muscles, ease daily strain, and bring quick comfort without stepping outside in the cold. A good massager can support healthier circulation, ease tightness caused by cold weather, and even assist lymphatic flow, making the body feel lighter and more relaxed. These small benefits add up, especially during months when the cold can slow you down.

Choosing the right massager:

  • Safety first: Opt for massagers with automatic shut-off to prevent overheating or overuse.
  • Adjustable intensity: Verify that the device allows for customisation, enabling you to tailor the pressure to your specific comfort and health needs.
  • Review feedback: Read user reviews for durability, effectiveness, and targeted relief.

Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025: Grab top deals on massagers for muscle comfort at home:

Beyond relaxation and comfort, massage therapy is associated with numerous health benefits. At HT ShopNow, we have shortlisted some of the best deals on massagers during Amazon's Black Friday sale. These are divided on the basis of circulation support, pain relief, and full-body comfort.

Foot massagers with up to 70% off

A foot massager can ease stiffness, support better circulation, and bring quick comfort after long winter days on your feet. It’s an easy way to feel lighter and more relaxed at home. And with Black Friday deals offering up to 70% off, it’s the perfect time to upgrade your recovery routine.

1.

Lifelong LLM72 Foot Massager + Free Lifelong LLM09 Mini Electric Body Massager, Multicolor
2.

Robotouch Classic Plus roller foot massager with kneading and vibratory reflexology for pain relief in calves, thigh, feet, and ankles, (yellow)
3.

TISSCARE Electric Foot Massager Machine for Pain Relief, Shiatsu Foot Calf Leg Massager with Heat for Blood Circulation, Corded Feet Massage Machine for Home, Gift for Men Women Mom Dad
4.

AGARO Grand Shiatsu Foot Massager with Kneading Function for Muscle Relief & Improving Blood Circulation, Corded Electric, Black
Body massagers with up to 75% off

Up to 75% off on Amazon's Black Friday Sale, giving you a great chance to get a body massager that actually helps with winter stiffness and daily muscle strain. If you're dealing with tight shoulders, a sore back, or long hours at the desk, these tools provide quick, at-home relief that's comforting.

5.

Caresmith Charge Boost Massage Gun | Body Massager | Massager Machine for Pain Relief for Men and Women | Deep Tissue Massager
6.

RENPHO Massage Gun Deep Tissue Muscle, Powerful Portable Gun Massage Percussion Massager Gun for Athletes, Electric Back Massagers, Handheld Body Massager Gun Fathers Women Gifts, Blue
7.

Dr Physio USA Dynamo 1034 Percussion Gun Massager for Full Body Pain Relief, Rechargeable Cordless Deep Tissue Massage Machine for Legs & Arms, Use at Home, Gym & During Travel
8.

Tisscare Massage Gun Deep Tissue – 99 Speeds and 8 Heads Percussion Gun Massager for Pain Relief Muscle Recovery and Relaxation, Portable with Carry Case for Gym Home Office, Gift for Men and Women
Massage Cushions/Pillows at up to 60% off:

With up to 60% off this Black Friday, a heated shiatsu massager can make winter stiffness easier to handle. The gentle warmth boosts circulation and softens tight muscles, allowing the massage to work more effectively. Its rhythmic pressure also calms the nervous system, helping your body shift from stress to recovery for deeper daily comfort.

9.

Dr Physio Electric Full Body Massager & Cushion Full Body Massager Combo, White
10.

Seseno Massager with Heat, Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager with Deep Tissue Kneading Electric Neck Massage Pillow for Shoulders Legs Foot Muscle Pain Relief for Home Car Office
11.

GHK H90 Shiatsu Back, Neck, Calf 12 Ball Multifunction Massage Cushion Machine for Car, Home & Office Use Car Adaptor & Electric Adaptor Inclusive (Rust colour)
Neck and shoulder massager at up to 60% off

With up to 60% off this Black Friday, a neck and shoulder massager can help ease chronic stiffness, text-neck strain, and posture-related discomfort caused by long hours at your desk or driving. Its focused kneading helps loosen tight muscles, improve circulation, and bring quick relief, making daily movement feel lighter and more comfortable.

12.

TISSCARE Neck and Back Massager with Heat - 3D Kneading Electric Massager for Shoulder, Leg, Plug-in for Home, Office, Car, Ideal Gift for Women Men Mom Dad
13.

enem Back Massager for Pain Relief, Neck Massager for Cervical Pain, Body Massager Machine for Pain Relief, with Heat Circulation Eases Muscle Soreness
14.

MASGRE Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager, Cordless Shoulder Massager with Heat, Electric Deep Tissue 3D Kneading Massage Pillow for Shoulder, Leg, Body Muscle Pain Relief, Gifts for Women Men
  • What are the benefits of foot and body massagers?

    They improve circulation, reduce muscle tension, and relieve stress.

  • How often should I use them?

    10–20 minutes daily or a few times a week is ideal.

  • Are massagers safe?

    Mostly yes, but consult a doctor if you have health issues.

  • Can they help with winter stiffness?

    Yes, they ease cold-weather stiffness and posture-related discomfort.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

