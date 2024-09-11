Amazon deals on whey protein: Enjoy up to 50% off on protein powders and enhance your workout performance

Want to amp up your fitness routine and muscle strength? Whey protein is a go-to supplement for fitness enthusiasts and athletes as it is vital for muscle synthesis and repair. So, whether you are looking to boost your protein intake for muscle gain or improve your workout recovery, you must check out the best deals on whey protein powders on Amazon India. The Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale is offering exclusive discounts with up to 50% off on the top whey protein powder brands in India. By incorporating it into your routine, you can enjoy the benefits of high-quality protein and support your fitness goals. Discover the best Amazon deals on whey protein with up to 50% off.(Adobe Stock)

Grab the best Amazon deals on whey protein with up to 50% off

Support your muscle-building goals with the MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein Powder. This product is certified by Informed Choice Program U.K., Labdoor USA, and Trustified for Accuracy of Label Claims & Purity. Free from heavy metals or biological contaminants, this product ensures 50 per cent higher protein absorption and 60% superior BCAA absorption. It promises to deliver 25 grams of protein, 11.75 grams of EAA and 5.51 grams of BCAA.

Specifications of MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein Powder:

Flavour: Rich chocolate

Item weight: 1 kilogram

Diet type: Vegetarian

Bigmuscles Nutrition Essential Whey Protein may help you support your fitness journey. It is specially designed to give extra energy, recovery and added muscle definition. With each serving, you can get a dose of 24 grams of protein. This protein powder fulfils your protein intake, helps improve muscle growth and supports post-workout recovery.

Specifications of Bigmuscles Nutrition Essential Whey Protein:

Flavour: Dutch chocolate

Item weight: 1000 grams

Diet type: Vegetarian

MuscleTech Nitro-Tech Whey Protein is specially formulated to build muscles and improve strength and performance. With each scoop, this product promises to offer 5.2 grams of glutamine, 6.7 grams of BCAAs and 3-gram doses of HPLC-tested creatine monohydrate. Regular intake of this protein powder may help to build lean muscles, increase strength and enhance your performance. The brand claims that this protein powder is ultra-pure, and can be rapidly absorbed and quickly digested.

Specifications of MuscleTech Nitro-Tech Whey Protein:

Flavour: Milk chocolate

Item weight: 8.82 kilograms

Diet type: Non-vegetarian

Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey promises to deliver 25 grams of protein per serving. Regular intake of this product may help to build and maintain muscles when taken over time with regular resistance training. Packed with premium whey protein isolate with a delicious flavour, this product may help to build muscle mass and accelerate muscle recovery.

Specifications of Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey:

Flavour: Chocolate

Item weight: 1000 grams

Diet type: Vegetarian

AS-IT-IS Nutrition ATOM Whey Protein promises to offer 27 grams of protein per serving, 5.7 grams of BCAA and 4.8 grams of glutamine with minimum calories. Free from sugar, this whey protein powder comes with greater bioavailability, solubility and the highest PDCAA score of 1. Regular intake of this product may help to maximise muscle glycogen stores, minimise protein breakdown, support muscle recovery and help to reduce muscle soreness.

Specifications of AS-IT-IS Nutrition ATOM Whey Protein:

Flavour: Chocolate

Item weight: 1000 grams

Diet type: Vegetarian

AS-IT-IS Nutrition Whey Protein Concentrate may help to build lean muscles. Ideal for those who engage in an intense workout, this supplement may recover and reduce muscle loss. It may also ensure that you get 30 grams of protein with each serving along with 5.4 grams of BCAA. The brand claims that it is an unflavoured protein that helps in muscle gain and synthesis.

Specifications of AS-IT-IS Nutrition Whey Protein Concentrate:

Flavour: Unflavoured

Item weight: 1000 grams

Diet type: Vegetarian

Nutrabay Pure 100% Raw Whey Protein Isolate claims to deliver 26.5 grams of protein and 6.2 grams of BCAA per serving. This unflavoured protein powder may help to build lean muscle, enhance recovery, support healthy metabolism, boost immunity and reduce muscle loss.

Specifications of Nutrabay Pure 100% Raw Whey Protein Isolate:

Flavour: Unflavoured

Item weight: 1 kilogram

Diet type: Vegetarian

MuscleBlaze Raw Whey Protein Concentrate may help boost gains by offering you the purest and extremely potent form of protein. Each scoop of this product may elevate your protein intake by 24 grams and preserve all essential nutrients. It may provide optimal synthesis and support muscle growth and recovery by offering a comprehensive array of amino acids. Regular intake of this protein powder may offer 5.2 grams of naturally occurring BCAAs, 11.2 grams of EAAs, and 4.2 grams of glutamic acid in every 30 servings. The brand claims that this product is certified by external 2nd party NABL-accredited tests of purity.

Specifications of MuscleBlaze Raw Whey Protein Concentrate:

Flavour: Unflavoured

Item weight: 1 kilogram

Diet type: Vegetarian

Nakpro Platinum Whey Protein Isolate Powder promises to deliver 28 grams of protein per 29-gram serving size. It may help to gain lean muscles, trigger the synthesis of new muscle tissues and boosts muscle recovery. Free from added sugar or trans-fat, this protein powder may promote muscle growth and post-workout recovery. The brand claims that this product is good for bodybuilders, weight-training athletes, fitness champions and gym enthusiasts.

Specifications of Nakpro Platinum Whey Protein Isolate Powder:

Flavour: Chocolate

Item weight: 1000 grams

Diet type: Vegetarian

MuscleBlaze Whey Energy Powder promises to provide 24 grams of protein per serving. Formulated to fuel your fitness journey, this protein powder claims to help with muscle building and adequate recovery. It combines fast-absorbing protein and whey protein concentrate to ensure your muscles get a continuous supply of nutrients they crave. This product promises to offer 5.29 grams of BCAAs and 11.28 grams of EAAs. Regular intake of this protein powder may help prevent muscle breakdown, reduce fatigue and amplify muscle growth, allowing you to recover faster. The brand claims that this product is free from added sugar, artificial colours, flavours and preservatives.

Specifications of MuscleBlaze Whey Energy Powder:

Flavour: Chocolate

Item weight: 1 kilogram

Diet type: Vegetarian

How to choose the best whey protein powders in India?

1. Understand the type of whey protein, including concentrate, isolate and hydrolysate. A better understanding of its type may help you choose the right type according to your needs.

2. When choosing a product, check the protein content per serving. A high-quality whey protein powder must provide at least 20 grams of protein per serving. Look at the protein-to-serving ratio to ensure you are getting a substantial amount of protein relative to the serving size.

3. Opt for whey protein powders with minimal additives and fillers. Look for products with natural flavours and sweeteners and make sure that the product is free from artificial colours or preservatives.

4. Evaluate the flavour and mixability of the product. Read customer reviews and ratings as it will provide you insights into the taste and overall efficacy of the products.

5. Look for products that have undergone third-party testing for purity and potency. Opt for products that come with certifications from organisations like NSF International or Informed-Sport.

6. Make sure to opt for products after comparing the price and value. Balance your budget with your needs.

Top three features of the best whey protein powders:

Best whey protein powder Price Recommended usage Protein content per serving MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein 2,599 Post-workout 25 grams Bigmuscles Nutrition Essential Whey Protein 899 Pre and post-workout 24 grams MuscleTech Nitro-Tech Whey Protein 4,799 Pre-workout 30 grams Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey 1,499 Pre, post, intra-post workout 25 grams AS-IT-IS Nutrition ATOM Whey Protein 1,846 Pre-workout 27 grams AS-IT-IS Nutrition Whey Protein Concentrate 1,722 Pre-workout 24 grams Nutrabay Pure 100% Raw Whey Protein Isolate 2,699 Pre, post-workout 27 grams MuscleBlaze Raw Whey Protein Concentrate 1,899 Post-workout 24 grams NAKPRO Platinum Whey Protein Isolate 2,349 Muscle building, gym supplements 28 grams MuscleBlaze Whey Energy 1,799 post-workout 24 grams

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) What is the difference between whey protein concentrate, isolate and hydrolysate? Whey protein concentrate contains 70 to 80 percent protein and includes more fats and lactose. Isolate contains about 90 per cent protein with minimal fat and lactose. Hydrolysate is pre-digested for faster absorption.

How much whey protein should I take daily? Ideally, you can take 20 to 30 grams of whey protein per serving depending on your protein needs and fitness goals. You may use it post-workout or as a supplement to meet your daily protein intake.

Is whey protein suitable for lactose-intolerant individuals? Whey protein isolate and hydrolysate are better for lactose-intolerant individuals as they contain lower lactose content. But, make sure to contact your healthcare provider before including any supplement in your diet.

Can whey protein help with muscle building? Yes, whey protein contains essential amino acids, which may promote muscle protein synthesis. It is effective for muscle growth when combined with resistance training and a balanced diet.

Are there any side effects of taking whey protein? Whey protein is generally considered safe for everyone. But overconsumption may cause bloating, and gas or leave any negative impact on the liver or kidney.

