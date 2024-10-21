Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get Minimalist face washes, moisturisers, serums and more from at 10% off

The Amazon Great Indian Festival has finally started its much-awaited Diwali special deals! Shoppers can now enjoy exciting offers, discounts and deals on a wide range of products, including beauty essentials from popular brands, Minimalist. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Minimalist is available at 10% off, allowing you to take extra care of your skin and hair during the festive season. Investing in a good skincare and hair care routine ensures that your skin and hair stay radiant and hydrated. Whether you want a hydrating face wash or a rejuvenating serum, the Amazon Diwali Sale 2024 has something for everyone. Explore Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special deals on Minimalist products.

Along with the regular 10% off on beauty products from Minimalist, Amazon India is also offering a 10% instant discount of up to ₹6000 on credit card, debit card and credit card EMI on ICICI bank, Axis bank, IDFC bank and AU Small Finance bank. So, don't wait too long as these deals won't last long. Explore the best discounts now and elevate your Diwali celebrations. Get good-quality beauty products, all while keeping your budget in check. Shop now before the sale ends!

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 - Explore exciting deals on the best Minimalist products

Available at a discount of 10% off during the Amazon Offers 2024, the Minimalist Glow & Protect Skincare Kit can help you achieve your skin goals. This kit is crafted to meet all your skin needs. It includes vitamin C face serum, sunscreen and face moisturiser, which may help to protect your skin, leaving it moisturised and hydrated. The brand claims that this product is free from essential oil, paraben-free, fragrance-free, non-comedogenic and clinically tested.

Specifications of Minimalist Glow & Protect Skincare Kit:

Item form: Cream

Skin type: All

Use for: Whole body

Minimalist Maleic Bond Repair Complex Shampoo & Conditioner Combo is available at 10% off during the Amazon Sale. These sulphate-free products include the new patent pending combination of maleic acid, transglutaminase and amino acids, which may help to repair weak and damaged hair. These products are formulated with scientifically proven technology to repair damaged hair bonds, increase tensile strength and reduce hair breakage. With its gentle cleansing formulation, this product can remove oil and dirt without stripping the hair. Regular use of the Minimalist hair mask may protect and repair damaged hair, strengthen the hair, reduce hair breakage and leave your hair feeling nourished.

Specifications of Minimalist Maleic Bond Repair:

Item form: Liquid

Hair type: All

Use for: Hair

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Enjoy healthy cooking with egg boilers, juicers and more at up to 70% off

Minimalist 10% Vitamin C Face Serum is made with a stable vitamin C derivative 10% ethyl ascorbic acid. This Minimalist serum may ensure high delivery of vitamin C directly into your skin, reduce melanin production, dullness, and tanning and protect your skin from environmental stress. Formulated with Centella water, this serum may soothe and calm your skin. The brand claims that this product is free from sulphates, fragrances, dyes, essential oils and silicones.

Specifications of Minimalist 10% Vitamin C Face Serum:

Item form: Liquid

Skin type: All

Use for: Face

Minimalist 25% AHA + 2% BHA + 5% PHA Peeling Solution may enhance your skin glow. This peeling solution may provide multi-level exfoliation resulting in skin lightening and brightening. Regular use of this serum may reduce dull skin, age spots, pigmentation and uneven texture. Regular use of this serum may remove tanning and sun damage by promoting cell turnover. Packed with glycolic acid, lactic acid and mandelic acid, this product may remove dead cells and boost cell turnover. It is formulated with turmeric extract and aloe, which may help to heal and soothe your skin. The brand claims that this product is free from fragrance, silicones, sulphates, paraben, essential oils and dyes.

Specifications of Minimalist 25% AHA + 2% BHA + 5% PHA Peeling Solution:

Item form: Serum

Skin type: All

Use for: Face

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2024: Enhance your hair health with shampoos, conditioners and more at 50% off

Minimalist 2% Retinoid Anti-Ageing Night Cream may help to treat wrinkles and fine lines. Packed with 2% granactive retinoid, this cream may help reduce all signs of ageing like fine lines and wrinkles. Regular use of this cream may prevent fine lines, reduce sun damage and prevent premature ageing due to UV rays. This fragrance-free product may boost cell turnover, stimulate collagen production and keep your skin looking young and healthy. The brand claims that this product is free from essential oils, sulphates, silicones and dyes.

Specifications of Minimalist 2% Retinoid Anti-Ageing Night Cream:

Item form: Cream

Skin type: All

Use for: Face

Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ is formulated with 4 effective UV filters, including Uvinul T 150, avobenzone, octocrylene and titanium dioxide, which may protect from UVA and UVB. Packed with vitamins A, B3, B5, E and F, this sunscreen may repair, soothe, nourish and hydrate your skin. The brand claims that this product spreads like a lightweight moisturiser and does not leave behind any unwanted residue.

Specifications of Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++:

Item form: Cream

Skin type: All

Use for: Skin

Minimalist 10% Vitamin B5 Gel Face Moisturiser may help to nourish the skin and reduce trans epidermal water loss. This fast-absorbing lightweight moisturiser may keep your skin hydrated without leaving behind any oily feel. Regular use of this product may hydrate your skin, and target inflammation, fine lines and dullness. The brand claims that this product is free from fragrance, sulphates, paraben, dyes and essential oils.

Specifications of Minimalist 10% Vitamin B5 Gel Face Moisturiser:

Item form: Cream

Skin type: Oily, acne-prone

Use for: Face

Minimalist SPF 30 Lip Balm is packed with ceramides, hyaluronic acid, avocado butter, petroleum and shea butter. This lip balm will help to heal, soothe and hydrate chapped and irritated lips. Combined with highly effective filters, including Tinosorb S, univul A plus and Univul T 150, this lip balm can protect from UV rays. The brand claims that this product is free from fragrance and essential oils.

Specifications of Minimalist SPF 30 Lip Balm:

Item form: Cream

Skin type: All

Use for: Lip

Minimalist Underarm Roll-On Deodorant may help to control the growth of the bacteria responsible for the breakdown of swear-causing volatile organic compounds with bad odour. Packed with glycolic and mandelic acid, this product may help to reduce the pH balance of the skin and reduce bacterial growth. It may also inhibit melanin-producing hormones, which may help to combat hyperpigmentation and promote an even-looking underarm complexion. This product may promote natural cell turnover, reduce dark spots and help you get even-toned underarms.

Specifications of Minimalist Underarm Roll-On Deodorant:

Item form: Liquid

Skin type: All

Use for: Underarm

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is LIVE: Incredible Savings! Enjoy up to 60% off on ghee, olive oil, and more

Minimalist Gentle Face Wash is formulated with a sulfate-free surfactant system that may provide optimum cleaning without causing dryness or irritation. Formulated with 6% oat extract, this face wash may provide a calming and soothing effect with anti-irritation properties. It also contains hyaluronic acid, which may provide multi-level hydration and moisture retention.

Specifications of Minimalist Gentle Face Wash:

Item form: Gel

Skin type: Sensitive

Use for: Face

Top three features of the best Minimalist products:

Best Minimalist products Price Item form Benefits Minimalist Glow & Protect Skincare Kit 1,349 Cream Moisturising, protection Minimalist Maleic Bond Repair Complex Shampoo & Conditioner Combo 1,169 Liquid Strengthening, hydrating, curl enhancing Minimalist 10% Vitamin C Face Serum for Glowing Skin 664 Drop Brightening Minimalist 25% AHA + 2% BHA + 5% PHA Peeling Solution for Glowing Skin 664 Serum Glowing, pore cleansing Minimalist 2% Retinoid Anti Ageing Night Cream 664 Cream Prevents fine lines, wrinkles Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ 379 Cream UV protection Minimalist 10% Vitamin B5 Gel Face Moisturizer 331 Gel Nourishes the skin Minimalist Spf 30 Lip Balm 284 Cream Nourishment Minimalist Underarm Roll On Deodorant 379 Liquid Even underarm, reduce hyperpigmentation Minimalist Gentle Face Wash 284 Gel Hydrating

Similar articles:

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Exciting deals on glucometers, BP monitors and more with up to 75% off

Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special Deals: Save up to 65% off on dry fruits, ghee, and more cooking essentials

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Shop now for 50% off on body lotions, butters, and more body care products

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale - FAQs What types of Minimalist beauty products are available during the Great Indian Sale? The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale features a wide variety of Minimalist products, including serums, face washes, moisturisers and more.

How can I find the best deals on minimalist beauty products during the sale? To find the best deals, check the “Great Indian Festival” section, use filters to sort by discounts, and keep an eye on lightning deals. Additionally, add items to your wish list for notifications on price drops.

Are there any exclusive offers or bundles for Minimalist beauty products? Yes! During the Great Indian Sale, Minimalist offers 10% off on its products. It allows you to try multiple products while saving money.

Can I return Minimalist beauty products if they don’t meet my expectations? Yes, Amazon has a return policy that allows you to return beauty products within a specified period if they are unused and in original packaging. Check individual product pages for specific return details.

Is there a minimum purchase requirement to qualify for free shipping on beauty products? Yes, there is typically a minimum purchase amount for free shipping. Check the specific product details to see if your order qualifies for free shipping during the Great Indian Sale.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.