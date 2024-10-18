Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special Deals: Save up to 65% off on dry fruits, ghee, and more cooking essentials

Amazon Great Indian Festival is celebrating the Diwali special sale, offering you the golden opportunity to grab the best offers on a wide range of products, including foods and beverages. From the best dry fruit brands to the best ghee brands in India, here is everything that you can buy during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special Deals. So, this Diwali, save as big as 65% off on health essentials with the Amazon Sale 2024. As Diwali is just around the corner, this is the perfect time to invest in nourishing foods and beverages that can enhance your festive celebrations. Staples like coffee, muesli, oats, dry fruits and more can provide essential nutrients and contribute to your overall well-being during the busy festive season. Explore the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special Deals on cooking essentials.

With the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, you can find incredible discounts on these must-have items. This is the perfect opportunity for you to stock up on cooking essentials that can enhance your meals and provide health benefits. So, choose quality foods that can support your well-being and make your celebrations even more special. Don't miss out on the chance to shop at discounted prices. Besides the regular discount, you can also get 10% savings of up to ₹6000 on credit and debit cards. Additionally, you can also enjoy a 5% instant discount and up to 5% cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card. So, make the most out of this Amazon Diwali Sale 2024.

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024 - Enjoy up to 70% off on oats and muesli

This Diwali, why not embrace healthy staples like oats and muesli? They are perfect breakfast options during the busy festivities as they can help in maintaining energy and health. Rich in fibre, oats and muesli may help in digestion. They are also packed with nuts and dried fruits, which offers a nutritious option. During the Great Indian Festival at Amazon India, you can get great deals and discounts on oats and muesli with up to 70% off. Stock up now to enjoy delicious and nutritious meals that can fuel your celebrations while saving money.

Check out our top picks:

Great Indian Festival - Up to 65% off on the best snacks

Snacks may help to keep you feeling energised during celebrations. By providing quick and delicious options, for guests and family, they are perfect for enjoying between meals. Traditional snacks like roasted nuts, savoury mixes and healthy chips will not only enhance taste but also offer nutritional benefits. This Diwali, don't miss the chance to stock up on your favourite treats at amazing prices. Amazon Great Indian Festival offers great discounts on a wide range of snacks, ensuring you enjoy delightful and healthy snacks without breaking the bank.

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: New deals LIVE with up to 70% off on ghee, cooking oils, dry fruits and more

Check out our top picks:

Amazon Great Indian Festival - Up to 65% off on chocolates

Chocolates make for a perfect gift option during the Diwali season. It offers a delightful way to spread joy and celebrate, adding a touch of sweetness to festivities and symbolising love and happiness. Among all the chocolates, dark chocolate is considered the best as it offers health benefits, making it a guilt-free indulgence. So, take full advantage of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale and stock up on your favourite chocolate varieties. Shop now to make your Diwali celebration sweeter while saving big!

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Enjoy healthy cooking with egg boilers, juicers and more at up to 70% off

Check out our top picks:

Amazon Great Indian Festival - Get up to 60% off on the best dry fruits and seeds

As you prepare for Diwali, it is the ideal time to stock up on the best dry fruits and seeds. These nutritious treats can enhance your health and festive celebrations. Packed with essential nutrients, they can provide quick energy, boost immunity and promote heart health. By offering additional protein and healthy fats, they turned out to be perfect for maintaining energy levels during the busy festivities. So, take advantage of the Amazon Sale, where you can enjoy exclusive discounts on a wide range of dry fruits and seeds. Don't miss this fantastic opportunity to include healthy options in your celebrations along with saving big!

Check out our top picks:

Great Indian Festival Sale - Exclusive discount of up to 55% off on best ghee and oils

Ghee and oils are one of the most essential cooking items during the Diwali season as they prepare traditional dishes. Known for its rich flavour and high smoke point, ghee can enhance the taste and nutritional value of the food. It also helps in digestion and provides healthy fats that can boost your energy levels. Quality oils olive or coconut oil can contribute to your heart health. As you plan your Diwali feasts, this is the perfect time to stock up on these cooking essentials. Don't miss this opportunity to grab the best deals on ghee and oils at reduced prices.

Check out our top picks:

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 - Get up to 50% off on the best tea and coffee

A warm cup of tea and coffee can offer comfort and relaxation amidst the hustle and bustle of festivities. Rich in antioxidants, tea can help to boost your immunity during the busy time. Coffee, on the other hand, can help you stay alert and energised. As you prepare for the Diwali celebration, now is the right time to grab the best deals on these beverages. Take full advantage of these incredible discounts during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Don't miss this golden opportunity to elevate your festive experience with comforting drinks while saving big!

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Save as big as 50% off on whey protein from MuscleBlaze, NAKPRO and more

Check out our top picks:

Amazon Sale - Get up to 50% off on sweets and gifting

Sweets are one of the best gifting options during Diwali. Traditional sweets like laddoos, barfis and more will not only satisfy the sweet tooth but also symbolise happiness. Gifting sweets during Diwali is a cherished tradition that conveys heartfelt wishes, making it a thoughtful gesture for loved ones. As you prepare for the Diwali celebration, now is the perfect time to stock up on delicious sweets and unique gifts. Don't miss the fantastic discounts available during the Amazon Sale 2024.

Check out our top picks:

Amazon Offers 2024 - Get up to 45% off on the best spreads and honey

Spreads and honey can enhance the taste of meals and snacks. Nut butters like almonds or peanuts can provide a nutritious boost. Packed with healthy fats and protein, they are perfect for a quick breakfast or a delicious addition to festive platters. Honey with its natural sweetness can be used in a variety of ways. These products can support your overall wellness. So, check the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special Deals and find an array of options at reduced prices.

Check out our top picks:

Similar articles:

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Steal Deals on regular essentials, up to 60% off on shampoos, conditioners and more

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Trending deals unlocked on trimmers, epilators and shavers with up to 60% off

Amazon Great Indian Festival Dussehra Special Sale: Unmissable deals on moisturisers, serums and more at up to 60% off

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale - FAQs What types of foods and beverages are included in the Diwali special deals at Amazon India? The Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special deals include a wide variety of items like dry fruits, teas, coffees, oils, ghee and more.

How long will Diwali special deals last? The special deals will be available throughout the Amazon Great Indian Festival. This will typically span several days or weeks during the Diwali season.

Are there any limits on the quantity of items I can purchase at the discounted price? While most items have no purchase limits, some products may have quantity restrictions.

How can I find the best deals on foods and beverages during the festival? You can browse the "deals" section on the Amazon app or website. Filter by category and look for items marked with "Great Indian Festival".

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.