Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 Live: Big savings up to 60% off on ghee, olive oil and more from top brands

The wait is finally over as the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is now live for everyone. This much-awaited sale of the year is offering huge savings of up to 70% off on a wide selection of consumables. With the festive season arriving, you can stock up on the top ghee brands or cooking oils while saving big. This Amazon Sale 2024 is specially tailored to make your Diwali and Dussehra celebrations even more enriching. So, hurry now and add the best ghee brands in India, the best cooking oils and more in the cart now. With the biggest deals, savings and more than 25,000 new product launches, this Amazon Diwali Sale 2024 can elevate your shopping experience. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Discover top deals on consumables like ghee and oil with up to 70% off.

Besides the regular discounts, you can also get cashback, instant bank discounts, and up to 50% extra savings with coupons, subscriptions and more. Along with this, the Amazon Offers 2024 also includes a cashback of flat ₹4000 on groceries and up to 50% off on Amazon Fresh. Prime members can also enjoy the benefits of fast deliveries. So, get a head start on your festive shopping. Bookmark the Great Indian Festival landing page and start buying the best consumables like ghee, oils for cooking and more at discounted prices.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 - Grab up to 60% off on the best ghee brands in India:

Ghee is a staple kitchen ingredient in Indian households. Every festival is incomplete without the use of ghee. From sweets to puja, ghee is used in various sacred rituals during Indian festivals. So, this Dussehra and Diwali, include the goodness of pure desi ghee in your kitchen. Get up to 60% off on top ghee brands like Aashirvaad, Anveshan and more during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Packed with healthy fats and vitamins, ghee supports digestion, boosts immunity and promotes heart health. Along with its numerous health benefits, the best ghee is also celebrated for its rich flavour and aroma. So, get your hands on high-quality ghee on sale and enrich your festive meals along with embracing its health advantages.

Explore top deals on the best ghee brands:

Amazon Sale 2024 - Enjoy up to 60% off on the best olive oil

Olive oil is packed with several health benefits. Rich in monounsaturated fats, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, this cooking oil promises to support heart health, lower bad cholesterol and enhance your overall well-being. Regular consumption of olive oil is linked with weight management, improved skin health and more. Besides health benefits, olive oil can also add a delicious flavour to your meals, and salads and enhance the taste of your culinary creations. During the Great Indian Festival Sale on Amazon, you can grab this liquid gold at reasonable prices and prioritise your health.

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is Live for all: Up to 40% off on whey protein from MuscleBlaze, Avvatar and more

Explore top deals on the best olive oil brands:

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024 - Enjoy savings of up to 60% off on mustard oil

This festive season, include the goodness of mustard oil in your cooking and enjoy the authentic taste of tradition while prioritising your health. This cooking oil is a staple in Indian kitchens. Known for its rich flavour and health benefits, this oil contains monounsaturated fats and omega-3 fatty acids. Regular consumption of this oil may help promote heart health by lowering cholesterol levels and reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Mustard oil may also improve digestion, stimulate appetite and enhance your overall health. So, don't miss out on this opportunity to grab the best mustard oils for cooking at a great price from top brands Jivo, Organic Tattva Engine and more.

ALSO READ: Amazon Sale 2024 live for Prime members: Lowest prices on nutraceuticals at Great Indian Festival Sale

Explore top deals on the best mustard oils:

Great Indian Festival Sale at Amazon - Get up to 60% off on refined oils

Refined oil is one of the commonly found ingredients in many households. They offer a neutral flavour that may enhance the variety of dishes. With its high smoke point, this cooking oil is good for frying, sauteing and baking without compromising its nutritional value. Enriched with vitamins and antioxidants, this oil may promote heart health, reduce inflammation and provide a stable source of energy. As the Great Indian Festival Sale is now live, it is the perfect chance to stock up on high-quality refined oils at unbeatable prices. So, embrace the chance to elevate your cooking with this oil and enjoy the benefits it brings!

Explore top deals on the best-refined oils:

Amazon Sale 2024 - Grab up to 60% off on the best sunflower oils

Sunflower oil is often celebrated for its light, delicate flavour and health benefits. This oil is enriched with the goodness of polyunsaturated fats and vitamin E, which may help promote heart health, lower bad cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease. Packed with anti-inflammatory properties, this oil may support your overall wellness. Its high smoke point makes it perfect for frying, sauteing and baking without compromising the nutritional value of the food. Being a good source of essential fatty acids, this oil helps in maintaining healthy skin and a balanced diet. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, you can get up to 60% off on sunflower oils. So, don't miss out on this chance to enhance your cooking with high-quality sunflower oil.

ALSO READ: Best vitamin B12 supplements: Top 10 picks to enhance your energy, brain health and overall well-being

Explore top deals on the best sunflower oils:

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 - Save up to 60% on the best coconut oils

Coconut oils are known for their health benefits. Packed with natural nutrients, flavours and aroma, coconut oils help reduce hunger, improve cholesterol levels, reduce the risk of heart diseases and promote overall health. This cooking oil may also help in weight management by controlling cravings and lowering calorie intake. As the Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is now live, this is the perfect chance to stock up on this healthy cooking oil. So, take advantage of the sale, invest in your health and delight your taste buds.

Explore top deals on the best coconut oils:

Amazon Sale 2024 - Grab up to 40% off on the best canola oils

Derived from the seeds of the canola plant, this cooking oil is enriched with nutrition. It is packed with omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which may help support heart health by lowering bad cholesterol and reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases. The anti-inflammatory properties of this oil may help promote overall well-being and skin health. Rich in vitamin E, this oil may also protect your body from oxidative stress. So, grab the best deals on canola oils and save big during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Don't let this chance pass you by. Enhance your cooking and support your health by opting for high-quality canola oil during the sale.

ALSO READ: Best multivitamins: 10 top choices to boost your health and overall wellness

Explore top deals on the best canola oils:

Similar stories:

Pure desi ghee for a healthy diet: 10 best ghee brands that promise quality and authenticity

Amazon Super Value Days: Get up to 50% off on the best ghee brands and make your festive season budget-friendly

From ghee, olive oil to coconut oil, here's how to choose right cooking oils for healthier meals

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 - Frequently asked questions What is the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024? The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is currently live. The exact end date of the sale may vary. So, you must keep a close eye on the official Amazon website or app for the latest updates to take advantage of the deals.

What are the best deals available on consumables during Amazon Sale 2024? During the Amazon Sale 2024, you can get up to 60% off on consumables like ghee, coconut oil, refined oil, mustard oil, olive oil and more from top brands. You can also get cashback and bank discounts along with the regular discounts during the sale.

Are groceries included in the sale? Yes, grocery items are a part of the Amazon Sale 2024. You can grab top-quality deals on the best cooking oils in India with up to 60% off from top brands.

What factors to consider when buying cooking oil? When buying the best oils for cooking, consider factors like smoke points as they affect the cooking method. Pay attention to its fatty acid composition, and look for certifications, sourcing practices and price.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.