Amazon Super Value Days: Get up to 50% off on the best ghee brands and make your festive season budget-friendly

The arrival of the festive season brings the sweetness of ‘laddoos’, ‘halwa’ and other delicious foods into our lives. And one ingredient that adds a rich aroma and flavour to these dishes is ghee. It is a staple ingredient in Indian households, and contains multiple health benefits. This golden elixir can infuse the goodness of essential fatty acids like omega-3 and omega-6, which help with brain functioning. Pure desi ghee that is free from additives and preservatives can help to improve your overall well-being. So, if you want to add the magic of ghee to your diet, head to the Amazon Super Value Days sale to grab the best deals on ghee brands, with up to 50% off. Check out the list of the best-selling ghee and enhance your health! Amazon Super Value Days: Grab the best deals on ghee brands with up to 50% off.(Adobe Stock)

Amazon Super Value Days: Get up to 50% off on the best ghee brands in India

Made using the bilona method, Anveshan A2 Cow Ghee has a grainy texture, thicker consistency, tempting aroma and rich flavour. It is a rich source of omega-3 and omega-6, which helps with body functioning. This ghee also contains vitamins A, E, and K and conjugated linoleic acid, which may improve digestion and reduce the accumulation of toxins in the body. Add this ghee to the halwa or other sweets to get nourishing and moisturising properties. The brand claims that this ghee is safe and non-toxic.

Specifications of Anveshan A2 Cow Ghee:

Quantity: 500 ml

Source: Cow

Add the natural flavour and aroma of desi danedar ghee from Country Delight to your sweets and dishes. This ghee is made from 100 percent natural cow milk, which is packed with the aroma of pure desi ghee. It has a pure golden colour, unique grainy texture, and authentic taste. The brand claims that this ghee is free from additives, artificial preservatives, synthetic fillers or binders. This ghee is made using the traditional kohlu extraction method, has a perfect colour and consistency and is free from adulteration.

Specifications of Country Delight Desi Danedar Ghee:

Quantity: 900 ml

Source: Cow

Amul Pure Ghee is made from fresh cream and comes with a rich aroma and granular texture. Packed with vitamins A, D, E and K, this ghee may improve your digestion, boost your energy levels and provide vitality to the human body.

Specifications of Amul Pure Ghee:

Quantity: 1 litre

Source: Buffalo

Also Read: Best multivitamins: 10 top choices to boost your health and overall wellness

Two Brothers Organic Farms - A2 Ghee is free from preservatives, binders, fillers and additives. This ghee is handcrafted on a wood fire using the traditional bilona method. Infused with the goodness of Ayurvedic practices and techniques, this ghee has high-quality and nutritional values. The brand claims that this ghee can boost your energy levels, support heart health, be good for gut and digestion health and help with weight loss.

Specifications of Two Brothers Organic Farms - A2 Ghee:

Quantity: 500 ml

Source: Cow

Vedic Ghee Premium A2 Gir Cow Cultured Desi Ghee is prepared by simmering butter. Packed with nutritive fatty acids like omega-3, omega-6 and conjugated linoleic acid, this ghee may help enhance your physical and mental strength for leading a balanced and active lifestyle. Regular intake of this ghee may keep your body healthy and increase the potency of your body. With its grainy texture, thicker consistency, tempting aroma and rich flavour, this ghee can add a delicious taste to your food. The brand claims that this product is free from pesticides and chemicals, which makes it safe to consume.

Specifications of Vedic Ghee Premium A2 Gir Cow Cultured Desi Ghee:

Quantity: 250 ml

Source: Cow

Also Read: Best calcium supplements for women: 10 top choices to make your bones stronger and healthier

Auric A2 Bilona Desi Cow Ghee is prepared using the bilona method. This lab tested and certified by FSSAI, US FDA and International Food Safety Standards ghee is free from preservatives and chemicals. The brand claims that this ghee is packed with the goodness of omega 6 and omega 3 fatty acids, which may improve your brain function and growth. It is a gluten-free ghee, which contains calcium, sodium and fat-soluble vitamins, which may help reduce Type 1 diabetes, and cholesterol, reduce joint pain and improve your heart's functioning.

Specifications of Auric A2 Bilona Desi Cow Ghee:

Quantity: 500 ml

Source: Cow

Indicow Foods Vedic Bilona A2 Cow Ghee is free from preservatives, chemicals and cruelty. This cow ghee has a grainy texture, thicker consistency, tempting aroma and rich flavour. Packed with omega-3, omega-6, vitamins A, E, and K and linoleic acid, which may help improve your digestion and reduce the accumulation of toxins in the body. The brand claims that this ghee is good for the skin, may help manage your weight, balance cholesterol levels and contains healthy fat.

Specifications of Indicow Foods Vedic Bilona A2 Cow Ghee:

Quantity: 1 litre

Source: Cow

Sri Sri Tattva Shuddhta Ka Naam Cow Ghee is made from clarifying 100% organic butter from cows. It has the same taste and flavour as homemade ghee. This ghee may help with digestion and boost your energy. Packed with vitamins A, D, E, K and omega-3s, this ghee may improve your immunity, support heart health, promote joint health and more. The brand claims that this ghee is FSSAI-certified, which makes it safe for consumption.

Specifications of Sri Sri Tattva Shuddhta Ka Naam Cow Ghee:

Quantity: 5 litre

Source: Cow

Anveshan A2 Cultured Desi Cow Ghee comes with a creamy texture, a tempting aroma and a rich flavour. Free from preservatives, chemicals and cruelty, this ghee may help improve your health. It contains omega-3, omega-6, vitamins A, E, K and linoleic acid, which may help improve your digestion and reduce the accumulation of toxins in the body. This ghee promises to help maintain heart health, support digestive health and promote nutrient absorption. It is specially crafted to enhance nourishment and contribute to better health.

Specifications of Anveshan A2 Cultured Desi Cow Ghee:

Quantity: 900 ml

Source: Cow

Also Read: Best biotin supplements for hair: 10 choices for thicker, longer and healthier hair growth

Earthen Story A2 Cow Desi Ghee is made from the traditional bilona method. This ghee is 100 per cent pure, preservative-free, chemical-free and cruelty-free. With its rich consistency, golden grain texture, nutty aroma and rich flavour, this ghee may help enhance your health. It contains vitamins A, D, E and other nutrients, which may help promote vision, growth, cell division, reproduction and immunity. This ghee also contains omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids, which may help in good brain functioning and promote cardiovascular health.

Specifications of Earthen Story A2 Cow Desi Ghee:

Quantity: 1 litre

Source: Cow

How to choose the best ghee?

1. Source: While choosing the best desi ghee, check the source of the milk. Opt for the best A2 cow ghee as it has high nutritional content and digestibility.

2. Method: Pay attention to the preparation method of the ghee as it can impact the flavour and nutritional properties. Opt for ghee made from the traditional bilona method as it ensures that the ghee is of high quality.

3. Preservative-free: Look for ghee that is made from 100 per cent pure milk fat and does not contain any added oils, preservatives or artificial flavours.

4. Texture: A good-quality ghee must have a grainy texture. So, ensure that the ghee you opt for has a grainy texture, golden-yellow colour and nutty flavour.

5. Brand: Opt for ghee from reputable brands that prioritise transparency and quality. Make sure that the product comes with certifications from third parties to ensure its safety and purity.

Three top features of the best ghee brands:

Best ghee brands Price Quantity Free from Anveshan A2 Cow Ghee 969 500 ml Cruelty free Country Delight Desi Danedar Ghee 828 900 ml No vegetable oil Amul Pure Ghee 939 1 litre No additives Two Brothers Organic Farms - A2 Ghee 1,994 500 ml No preservatives Vedic Ghee Premium A2 Gir Cow Cultured Desi Ghee 1918 1 litre Non GMO Auric A2 Bilona Desi Cow Ghee 840 500 ml Chemical free Indicow Foods Vedic Bilona A2 Cow Ghee 1,139 1 litre Preservative-free Sri Sri TATTVA shuddhta ka naam Cow Ghee 3,253 5 litre No preservatives Anveshan A2 Cultured Desi Cow Ghee 1,099 900 ml Chemical-free Earthen Story A2 Cow Desi Ghee 1,394 1 litre Preservative-free

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) What are Amazon Super Value Days? Amazon Super Value Days are monthly promotional events that started on August 31, 2024, and will run until September 8, 2024. During the event, you can grab the best Amazon offers on grocery items, home essentials, personal care and more. This sale can help you stock up the best ghee options at discounted prices to enjoy a budget-friendly festive season.

Can I return the products bought during the Amazon sale? Yes, you can easily return the product but they should be non-used and sealed. Make sure to check the return and exchange policy of Amazon before you click on the 'Buy Now' option.

What are the benefits of ghee? Consuming ghee can help improve your digestion, boost immunity, help with weight loss, support heart health and contribute to your overall well-being. The best Amazon deals on groceries allow you to buy the best ghee brands at discounted prices and include the goodness of this natural elixir in your life.

Is it safe to eat ghee every day? While it is generally considered safe to intake ghee every day, overconsumption may lead to health complications like heart disease. So, make sure to consume ghee in moderate quantities and consult your healthcare provider for guidance.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.