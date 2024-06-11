Pure desi ghee for a healthy diet: 10 best ghee brands that promise quality and authenticity

Ghee is a type of clarified butter that is commonly used in South Asian and Middle Eastern cuisines. It is made by simmering butter, which causes the water content to evaporate and the milk solids to separate and caramelise. The resulting product is then strained to remove the solids, leaving behind a golden, aromatic fat that is rich in flavour. Check out top 10 Pure desi ghee options to boost overall health.

Desi ghee doesn't have any additives, preservatives, or impurities that might be in lower-quality ghee. It contains essential fatty acids, vitamins that dissolve in fat, and antioxidants, all of which are good for your health. In addition, pure ghee has a longer shelf life because it has low moisture content. You can easily store it at room temperature, away from direct sunlight. Moreover, ghee is valued not only for its culinary versatility but also for its health benefits and cultural significance.

Moreover, if you enter the diverse ghee market, you will discover a variety of it. From traditional ghee to A2 ghee, organic ghee and many more. It is believed that A2 ghee contains essential vitamins and nutrients that support overall health. In this guide, we are going to highlight the 10 best pure desi ghee brands that promise superior quality and authenticity, helping you make informed decisions for a healthier lifestyle.

Anveshan is a renowned farm-to-fork brand that emphasises natural ghee production methods. Their ghee is prepared using the traditional bilona method, which involves curd churning. This method preserves the nutritional value and enhances the flavour of the ghee. This A2 Desi Hallikar Cow Ghee is crafted from the milk of grass-fed Hallikar cows in Karnataka, known for their nutritious milk. This ghee is produced in small batches that ensure high quality without the use of hormones to boost milk production.

The process involves boiling fresh A2 milk and setting it to curd, which is then hand-churned in a wooden 'bilona' to extract butter. This butter is slowly heated to create ghee, resulting in a product with a grainy texture, thick consistency, rich aroma, and excellent flavour. In terms of nutrition, this desi ghee is rich in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, vitamins A, E, K, conjugated linoleic acid, antioxidants, and butyric acid, which supports digestion and detoxification.

Vedic Ghee is a premium brand that provides the best quality farm-fresh desi ghee. This ghee is obtained from the milk of Gir cows raised in natural and healthy environments that ensure no exposure to harmful chemicals or synthetic substances. This ghee features a grainy texture, thick consistency, appealing aroma, and great flavour, enhancing the taste of dishes. It is 100% natural and free from pesticides and chemicals, ensuring only the purest ghee reaches consumers.

The ghee is versatile and suitable for cooking, baking, sautéing, as a spread, in coffee, for skin massage, and in Ayurvedic practices like Nasya. The Vedic Desi Ghee is rich in nutritious fatty acids, with a balanced ratio of omega-3 to omega-6 and conjugated linoleic acid. It is advised to store this ghee in a cool, dry place with a tightly closed lid, and use a wooden spoon instead of plastic.

CowGold offers ghee made from the milk of indigenous cow breeds that produce A2 beta-casein protein. These cows are raised on organic farms, ensuring the absence of harmful chemicals and synthetic substances. This CowGold A2 Milk Ghee is crafted from the A2 milk of indigenous Rathi and Sahiwal cows using the traditional Vedic Bilona method. This meticulous process ensures a farm-fresh, 100% pure, and natural product without any added preservatives, colours, or flavours.

You can use it in various ways including cooking, baking, sautéing, as a spread, and for Ayurvedic practices. It is also beneficial for skincare and massage. To give it a longer shelf life and preserve its taste, it is advised that you store it in a cool and dry place with the lid tightly closed. Also, it is safer to use the provided wooden spoon instead of a plastic one is recommended to maintain purity and quality.

Vanalaya is one of the best ghee brands in India known for producing organic products. This Vanalaya Organic A2 Desi Gir cow ghee is a nutritious, pure, and unadulterated ghee made from A2 milk of Indian native Gir cows. These cows are not factory-farmed or cross-bred, ensuring the natural qualities of the ghee.

Unlike other ghee products that claim to be organic, Vanalaya Gir Cow Ghee is genuinely made without lactose or artificial additives. This is why the A2 Cultured Ghee from Valalaya is gluten-free and easy to digest, making it suitable for most people with lactose or casein sensitivities. One of the kindest things the brand adheres to is that they refrain from using cow's milk for 15 days after the birth of a calf, ensuring that the calf receives sufficient milk.

Kapiva is a brand known for its wide range of Ayurvedic products, including ghee. Kapiva A2 Cow Desi Ghee is made from the milk of grass-fed Desi Gir cows. These cows are neither factory-farmed nor cross-bred, ensuring the ghee's pure and natural qualities. Utilizing the traditional Vedic Bilona method, Kapiva produces its ghee through curd-churning, a time-honoured technique.

This desi ghee offers a rich profile of nutrients, including beta-casein protein, calcium, iron, and fat-soluble vitamins A, D, and E. Additionally, it contains essential fatty acids such as Omega-3 and Omega-6. This rich nutritional value makes Kapiva ghee suitable for individuals with lactose sensitivities, aiding in the efficient breakdown of foods within the digestive system.

Two Brothers Organic Farms offers a premium A2 Cow Ghee crafted with meticulous attention to ethical rearing, traditional production methods, and sustainable packaging. Their ghee derives from Gir cows, reared through free grazing, hand milking, and nourishment with farm fodder. The cows are treated with care, avoiding artificial insemination, chemical fodder, and mechanical milking, with calves receiving their share of milk before milking.

You will be excited to know that this ghee undergoes a traditional handcrafted process, where milk is converted to whole curds and churned using the Bilona method during Brahmamuhurta, starting from 4 am onwards. This technique preserves the nutritional integrity of the ghee while imparting a rich and authentic flavour.

7. DIVYA KAMDHENU Gir Cow Organic A2 Ghee

Divya Kamdhenu is a trusted brand that stands for ethical farming, quality, and authenticity, offering consumers pure and natural dairy products that support their health and well-being. Their desi ghee is made using the ancient Vedic Curd Bilona method, which dates back 5000 years. This traditional process involves culturing whole milk to make curd, followed by churning the curd with a wooden churner in both clockwise and anti-clockwise directions to obtain butter.

This ghee is packaged in a convenient 1-litre glass bottle and is ideal for households seeking natural and wholesome ingredients. Each bottle contains pure and unadulterated ghee, free from additives or artificial enhancements, making it suitable for vegetarian diets.

Crafted through the traditional Vedic Bilona process, Rosier A2 Ghee ensures purity and authenticity. By utilizing earthen pots and wooden hand-churners, the ghee is produced without the use of chemicals, preserving its natural essence and nutritional integrity. Sourced from 100% stress-free Gir cows, which are grass-fed and not subjected to factory farming or crossbreeding, this ghee is cruelty-free and environmentally conscious.

What sets Rosier A2 Cow Ghee apart is its unique taste and aroma, unrivalled by any other. A mere spoonful of this ghee elevates every meal, adding a touch of richness while naturally keeping you fit and healthy. Packed with nutritive fatty acids, it serves as an ideal fat source for the Indian vegetarian diet, promoting overall well-being.

Ishanvasyam specialises in organic and traditional Indian food products. It presents a premium offering in the form of their A2 Cow Ghee, a vegetarian product meticulously crafted to embody the essence of purity and tradition. Hand-churned and devoid of any preservatives, this ghee retains its authenticity and wholesome properties. Each spoonful of this ghee carries the medicinal properties of ancient Ayurveda, sourced from grass-fed, ahimsa desi cows.

Isha Vasyam A2 Cow Ghee can be used in cooking to boost metabolism or as nasal drops for various Ayurvedic practices. Its consumption is also associated with lowering bad cholesterol, making it beneficial for pregnant women, and even slowing down the ageing process. Additionally, it's recommended for body massages for newborns, adding to its versatility and utility in daily life.

Nutty Yogi offers its Pure Bilona Bhartiya Desi Cow Ghee which is crafted with care from the milk of their own grass-fed desi cows. It is hand-churned and is known for its numerous benefits to the body. Nutty Yogi's ghee is made through a simple process that gently simmers butter to remove potential allergens such as casein and lactose, making it suitable for those with dietary sensitivities.

The saturated fat in desi ghee is primarily short-chain fatty acids, which aid in burning stubborn body fat and regulating metabolism. Additionally, the presence of Vitamin K2 in desi ghee helps prevent calcium deposits in arteries, reducing the risk of blockages and promoting healthy blood flow.

How do you ensure the desi ghee is pure and authentic?

Ensuring the purity and authenticity of desi ghee involves several key steps.

1. First, check the label for ingredients; pure desi ghee should have only one ingredient: cow's milk or butter. Avoid ghee with additives or preservatives.

2. Next, trust reputable brands known for their quality and traditional preparation methods, such as the Bilona method. Look for certifications like "organic" or "A2," indicating the use of milk from indigenous cow breeds.

3. Perform a simple home test: pure ghee solidifies at room temperature and melts quickly when heated, emitting a rich, nutty aroma. Its colour should be golden yellow, not pale or white. Additionally, pure ghee does not leave any residue when melted.

4. Finally, consider sourcing ghee directly from trusted local farms or producers who practice ethical and sustainable farming.

By following these steps, you can confidently choose desi ghee that is pure, authentic, and beneficial for your health.

Which ghee is best - A1 ghee or A2 ghee?

The difference between A1 and A2 ghee lies primarily in the type of beta-casein protein present in the milk from which the ghee is made. Here's a detailed comparison:

A1 Ghee

Source: Made from the milk of cows that produce A1 beta-casein protein. This includes breeds like Holstein, Friesian, and some other European breeds.

Beta-casein protein: Contains A1 beta-casein protein, which breaks down into a peptide called beta-casomorphin-7 (BCM-7) during digestion.

Digestibility: Some studies suggest that A1 beta-casein may be harder to digest for some people and could potentially cause digestive discomfort or intolerance in sensitive individuals.

Health concerns: There is ongoing research into the potential link between A1 beta-casein and various health issues, such as cardiovascular problems and type 1 diabetes, although these findings are not conclusive.

A2 Ghee

Source: Made from the milk of cows that produce A2 beta-casein protein. This includes indigenous breeds like Gir, Sahiwal, Red Sindhi, and some other Indian and African breeds.

Beta-casein protein: Contains A2 beta-casein protein, which does not break down into BCM-7, and is considered more similar to the beta-casein found in human milk, goat milk, and sheep milk.

Digestibility: Generally considered easier to digest and less likely to cause digestive issues, making it suitable for people who are sensitive to dairy.

Health Benefits: A2 ghee is often marketed as being healthier due to its potentially better digestibility and lack of BCM-7, although more research is needed to fully understand these benefits.

Also, A2 ghee is often more expensive and considered a premium product due to its perceived health benefits and the traditional methods used in its production.

What is the shelf life of desi ghee?

Although it has a long shelf life compared to many other food products. Pure ghee, when stored properly in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and moisture, can last for several months to even a year or more beyond its "best before" or expiration date. Once opened, desi ghee can remain stable for several months if stored properly in an airtight container away from moisture and contaminants. However, it's essential to check for any signs of spoilage, such as changes in colour, texture, or odour, before consuming ghee that has been opened for an extended period.

Best value for money desi ghee

CowGold offers the best value for money desi ghee, derived from Indigenous cow breeds producing A2 beta-casein protein. Sourced from organic farms, it's free from harmful chemicals. Crafted using the Vedic Bilona method from Rathi and Sahiwal cows' A2 milk, it guarantees purity without additives. Versatile for cooking, baking, and Ayurvedic practices, it's also beneficial for skincare. Storing in a cool, dry place preserves its taste, and using the wooden spoon provided maintains purity. With no added preservatives, colours, or flavours, CowGold A2 Milk Ghee ensures a farm-fresh, natural product, delivering both quality and affordability.

Best overall desi ghee

Anveshan stands out as the ultimate choice for desi ghee, renowned for its commitment to natural production methods. Utilizing the traditional bilona technique, their A2 Desi Hallikar Cow Ghee is crafted from the nutrient-rich milk of grass-fed Hallikar cows in Karnataka. Prepared in small batches, this ghee maintains exceptional quality without resorting to hormone supplementation for milk production. The process involves curd churning and slow heating, resulting in a ghee with a grainy texture, thick consistency, and rich aroma. Nutritionally dense, it boasts omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, vitamins A, E, K, conjugated linoleic acid, antioxidants, and butyric acid, promoting digestion and detoxification.

Factors to consider while buying desi ghee

When buying desi ghee, several factors should be taken into account to ensure you are getting a high-quality, nutritious, and authentic product:

Source of milk: Choose ghee from A2 milk of indigenous cows like Gir, Sahiwal, or Hallikar. Ensure cows are grass-fed and free-ranging for higher nutritional quality.

Production method: Prefer ghee made from traditional Bilona Method that is churning curd and slowly heating it. Hand-churned ghee involves minimal processing, preserving nutrients better.

Ingredients and additives Check for no preservatives, binders, fillers, or additives. Look for organic or natural certifications to verify purity.

Nutritional content: The desi ghee should be rich in short-chain fatty acids, Omega-3, Omega-6, and CLA. Also, ensure it contains vitamins A, D, E, and K2.

Packaging: Choose glass jars over plastic for non-toxic storage. Ensure packaging is properly sealed to maintain freshness.

Best desi ghee brands on Amazon

Anveshan: Anveshan ghee is rich in essential nutrients and offers numerous health benefits, making it a preferred choice for those seeking a wholesome addition to their diet. The brand prioritizes ethical sourcing, ensuring that their ghee comes from responsibly raised cows.

Vedic Ghee: Vedic Ghee celebrates India's rich cultural heritage by preserving and promoting traditional practices, offering consumers a taste of authenticity in every spoonful. Vedic Ghee is revered for its purity and potency, retaining the full spectrum of nutrients and flavours inherent in desi ghee.

CowGold Desi Ghee: CowGold is deeply rooted in tradition, crafting ghee using age-old methods that have stood the test of time. Their ghee is prized for its versatility and rich, nutty flavour.

Vanalaya: Vanalaya ghee is known for it's nourishing ability for the body and soul. Rich in essential nutrients and antioxidants, it supports overall health and wellness, promoting vitality and longevity.

Kapiva: Kapiva ghee is synonymous with quality and purity, crafted with care and attention to detail using only the finest ingredients, free from artificial additives and chemicals.

Top 3 features of the best desi ghee

Desi Ghee Quantity Ratings Price Anveshan A2 Cow Ghee 500 ml 4.2/5 ₹ 974 Vedic Ghee Premium A2 1000 ml 4.3/5 ₹ 1,989 CowGold Desi Cow A2 Ghee 1000 ml 3.8/5 ₹ 1153 Vanalaya Organic A2 Desi 500 ml 4.0/5 ₹ 950 Kapiva A2 Cow Desi Ghee 500ml 4.1/5 ₹ 1044 Two Brothers Organic Farms 250 ml 4.2/5 ₹ 948 DIVYA KAMDHENU Gir Cow 1000 ml 4.0/5 ₹ 1,949 ROSIER A2 Gir Cow Ghee 500 ml 4.3/5 ₹ 2380 Isha Vasyam A2 Ghee Desi 500 ml 4.2/5 ₹ 1800 Nutty Yogi Pure Bilona A2 500 ml 4.1/5 ₹ 759

FAQs on best desi ghee

1. Is desi ghee suitable for lactose-intolerant individuals?

Yes, desi ghee is typically well-tolerated by lactose-intolerant individuals as the milk solids and sugars, including lactose, are removed during the clarification process.

2. What is the smoke point of desi ghee?

The smoke point of desi ghee is around 250°C (482°F), making it suitable for high-heat cooking methods like frying and deep-frying without burning or producing harmful compounds.

3. Is desi ghee suitable for vegetarians?

Yes, desi ghee is suitable for vegetarians as it is derived from milk and does not involve the slaughter of animals in its production process.

4. Does desi ghee need refrigeration?

No, desi ghee does not require refrigeration. It has a long shelf life at room temperature and can be stored in a cool, dark place in an airtight container.

5. Can desi ghee be used for skincare?

Yes, desi ghee is often used in skincare routines due to its moisturizing and nourishing properties. It can be applied topically to hydrate the skin and improve its texture.

