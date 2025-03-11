Menu Explore
Amazon Holi Sale 2025: Get up to 50% off on face oils, shampoos and more to enhance your festive glow

By Tanya Shree
Mar 11, 2025 07:00 PM IST

Get Holi-ready with essential skincare and hair care products! Grab must-have beauty products at unbeatable prices during the Amazon Holi Sale!

Holi is here, bringing joy, togetherness and celebration! But while playing with colours is fun, we cannot ignore the harsh impact it leaves on our skin and hair. Following a good skin and hair care routine is essential before immersing yourself in “abir and gulal.” To keep your skin and hair protected, the Amazon Holi Store is offering up to 50% off on your favourite beauty essentials. Grab sunscreens, moisturisers, serums, shampoos, conditioners and more from Neutrogena, Dot & Key and more such brands. Explore the Amazon Holi Sale 2025 and get ready to enjoy the festival worry-free with the right protection.

Explore Amazon Holi Sale and grab exciting deals on beauty essentials.
Explore Amazon Holi Sale and grab exciting deals on beauty essentials.

Top picks for you:

Amazon Holi Sale: Grab pre-holi care essentials at up to 50% off

Check out Amazon Holi Store to grab Holi pre-care essentials at discounted prices.

Pre-skincare essentials for Holi

Protect your skin from harsh Holi colors with the right pre-care! Start by applying facial oils to create a barrier against dryness. Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or 50 to prevent tanning and sun damage. Keep your lips soft and crack-free with hydrating lip balms. These essentials ensure your skin stays nourished and irritation-free. Explore the Amazon Holi Sale and get these must-have products at discounted prices to keep your skin glowing and safe this festive season.

Top picks for you:

Hair care must-haves

Holi colors can leave your hair dry and brittle. To keep it protected, make sure to apply coconut, almond, or argan oil to create a protective layer before playing with colours. Use a lightweight serum to control frizz and prevent damage. Tie your hair up in a bun or braid to limit exposure and cover it with a scarf for extra protection. Grab hair oils, serums, and shampoos at discounted prices from the Amazon Holi Store and keep your hair soft, and damage-free.

Check out our top picks:

Body care & nail protection

Don’t let Holi colors dry out your skin—prep with body oils or a body lotion with SPF to lock in moisture. Protect your hands and nails by applying a rich hand cream or petroleum jelly to prevent color stains. Keep your cuticles hydrated to avoid breakage. Stock up on essential body care products at the Amazon Holi Store, with up to 50% off on lotions, oils, and hand creams.

ALSO READ: Korean face serum: 10 beauty elixirs for smooth and flawless skin in 2025

Top picks for you:

Amazon Holi Sale: Get up to 50% off on Holi post-care essentials

Explore the Amazon Holi Store and grab the best moisturizers, cleansers and more.

Skincare recovery after Holi

After the celebrations, cleanse your skin gently to remove stubborn colors. Start with a cleansing balm or cleansing oil to break down pigments and impurities. Follow up with a mild cleanser to deeply clean your pores without stripping moisture. Soothe your skin with a hydrating serum and lock in nourishment with a moisturizer. Explore the Amazon Holi Sale and get up to 50% off on skincare essentials, including cleansers, serums, and moisturizers, to restore your skin’s glow.

ALSO READ: Best face moisturizer guide: Dermatologist approved tips for choosing the right one

Top picks for you:

Hair care essentials for post-care

Holi colors can dry out your hair, making post-care essential! Wash away color residues with a gentle, sulfate-free shampoo. Follow up with a deep-conditioning hair mask to restore hydration and strengthen strands. A lightweight serum helps smooth frizz and adds shine. Let your hair air-dry to prevent additional damage. Grab shampoos, masks, and serums at discounted prices from the Amazon Holi Sale and give your hair the nourishment it needs to stay soft, healthy, and vibrant after the celebrations!

Top picks for you:

Body care essentials

Pamper your body post-Holi with deep cleansing and hydration! Use a gentle body wash to remove colors without irritation. Follow up with an exfoliator to get rid of dead skin cells and any remaining pigment. Finish with a rich body lotion to restore moisture and keep your skin soft. Don’t forget your hands and feet—apply a thick moisturizing cream for extra care. Shop body washes, exfoliators, and lotions at the Amazon Holi Sale and keep your skin smooth, refreshed, and well-nourished after the festivities!

Top picks for you:

Frequently asked questions

  • How should I prepare my skin before playing Holi?

    Apply a generous layer of coconut, almond, or olive oil on your face and body to create a protective shield against colors. This prevents pigments from penetrating deep into the skin, making cleanup easier. Don’t forget to apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen to guard against sun damage and keep your skin safe.

  • How can I protect my hair from Holi colors?

    Massage your scalp and hair with coconut or mustard oil before heading out to prevent dryness and buildup. Tie your hair in a bun or braid and wear a scarf or cap for added protection.

  • What are the best body care essentials for Holi?

    Use body oils or SPF body lotions to shield your skin from dryness and staining. After Holi, cleanse with a gentle body wash and exfoliator, then apply a moisturizing body lotion.

  • What products are available during the Amazon Holi Sale?

    During the Amazon Holi Sale, you can get skincare, hair care and body care essentials at discounted prices. You can also grab accessories, clothing, footwear and Holi gifting boxes at significant discounts.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

