Americans only feel fully healthy 19 days per month with 72% reporting moderate or poor health at any given time: Survey

According to a new survey, the average American feels 'fully healthy' for just 19 days of a typical month. A new Talker Research survey of 2,000 Americans, published on May 27, found that 72 percent of people are living in moderate or poor health, with only 28 percent feeling completely healthy at any given time. About one-third of Americans polled said they consider themselves someone with 'gut issues'. (Freepik)

The survey found that 51 percent of people polled live with recurring health issues that have lasted for six months or longer. Fatigue leads the pack of problems, affecting Americans for an average of 12.9 days per month, followed by mood changes at 10.1 days a month, digestive issues at 9.8 days per month, and headaches at 7.5 days monthly.

Gut issues are quite common

About one-third of Americans polled said they consider themselves someone with 'gut issues', while 30 percent said they regularly deal with bloating, indigestion, and constipation. These gut health-related concerns have reportedly become so common that nearly half (48 percent) of the respondents said that these issues make them avoid sex.

As per the survey, Gen Z has become the largest group suffering from gut issues, with younger Americans experiencing digestive problems at unprecedented rates.

Moreover, over half of those employed (65 percent) in the survey sample said that they feel that their lack of well-being impacts their performance at work, while more than four in 10 said it limits their ability to exercise. In fact, 15 percent also said that not feeling well has impacted their ability to fully enjoy time with their family.

Implications of these findings

The findings of the survey, conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Doctor’s Best, reveal that the polled Americans had gradually lowered their health expectations without realising it. “When your gut is unbalanced, everything else begins to suffer: work, sleep, intimacy, and even the simple joy of being with family,” said Katie Lucas, CMO of Doctor’s Best.

She added, “We often try to convince ourselves that health is a private issue, but the statistics show otherwise. When we don’t feel well, it affects every aspect of our lives. Healing the gut isn’t just about improving digestion; it’s about reclaiming the parts of life we’re gradually losing.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.