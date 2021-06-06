Ankita Konwar shares self-love tips in new post, Milind Soman says will do all

A person’s mental health is as important as their physical well-being. However, we often tend to ignore the signs our body gives to us and end up exhausting ourselves. Ankita Konwar, a fitness enthusiast, took to Instagram to share some self-love tips with her followers that may help boost their mental well-being. Her husband, Milind Soman, also commented on the post.

Ankita and Milind often share their fitness routines with netizens on Instagram. The couple goes on runs, does pull-ups at home and practice yoga to keep themselves fit. They even promote healthy eating. However, on the weekend, Ankita talked about practising self-love.

Ankita shared a picture of herself clicked by Milind and talked about tips on practising self-love in the caption. Captioning her post, “Self-love 101”, the 29-year-old asked people to create a short and simple daily affirmation for themselves. “When you see your reflection, whenever that may be, be sure to greet it like a loving friend,” she wrote. Affirmations provide people with motivation and concentration to achieve their goals and influence their subconscious mind with positive thoughts.

ALSO READ: Ankita Konwar enjoys a run under magnificent sky, Milind Soman calls her fit

She then asked her followers to learn to say no sometimes. She wrote, “Learn how to say no sometimes. It’s necessary that you stay true to yourself and NO, it doesn’t make you a bad person!”

Ankita suggested her followers remain calm and know that they will get through the tough times they find themselves stuck in. “Take time to calm your mind. Remember, you have come so far, you’re gonna get through this too,” she wrote.

In the end, she said, “Dance! Whenever, wherever, however. Embrace the things that make you different, warts and all. Say YES to new adventures, new experiences that unfold your way. Exercise! Take out at least 15 minutes for yourself every day. Laugh. As much, as loud as you can. Loving ourselves unconditionally is the most difficult task. But everything can be bettered with practice. Have a lovely weekend #selflove #pridemonth #weekendmood #loveyourself.”

Ankita’s post talked about how loving ourselves unconditionally is the most difficult task. But when one practices self-love, they ensure their mental well-being too. After all, self-love helps one boost their mental well-being, lower the stress and anxiety levels, boost their motivation to do things and helps in personal growth.

After Ankita shared the post, Milind loved it and also left a comment. He wrote, “Will do all!!”

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's comment on the post

Ankita married Milind in 2018 in Alibaug. The couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter