IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Anti-viral coating on face masks may kill coronavirus: Study
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Anti-viral coating on face masks may kill coronavirus: Study

Experts say the action of the antiviral agent continues to work because it is unaffected by changes in the spike protein of the virus, which is the method by which coronavirus mutates.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:45 PM IST

Scientists at the University of Cambridge working with an anti-viral coating technology called DioX believe that it could protect facemask users by killing the deadly coronavirus in as little as an hour.

According to ‘The Daily Telegraph’, the invisible coating on facemasks attacks the virus by rapturing its outer layer, effectively eliminating all new mutant variants, including the UK’s so-called Kent variant and the South African variant.

"The antiviral agent within the coating of the mask kills the virus by breaching its protective outer membrane, which is known as its envelope. Unlike other parts of the virus, the membrane remains the same regardless of any type of mutation. Hence this way of attacking the pathogen will work on any new variant of coronavirus,” Dr Graham Christie, senior lecturer at the Department of Chemical Engineering and Biotechnology at the University of Cambridge, told the newspaper.

“In fact, you could mutate the entire genome of the virus and it would have no effect on the envelope. We expect to see the same response regardless of the strain of coronavirus because structurally they are all very similar," he said.

The technology called DiOX is based on quaternary ammonium salts – organic compounds widely used in the textile industry for their antimicrobial properties. Laboratory tests showed that the mask coated with it killed 95 per cent of pathogens on its surface within one hour and they were undetectable after four hours.

Experts say the action of the antiviral agent continues to work because it is unaffected by changes in the spike protein of the virus, which is the method by which coronavirus mutates.

"The variants that we are seeing occur in the spike proteins that stud the surface of the virus rather than the membrane of the envelope," said Dr Christie.

“It is the genetic information that encodes this protein that is mutating, and this is leading to very slight structural changes in the shape of the spike. However, the envelope is derived from part of a human cell that the virus grabs from its host in order to protect its genetic material. It is made from lipids, which unlike the proteins do not change," he said.

According to the newspaper report, the mask is reusable and can be washed up to 20 times, albeit subject to a reduction in efficacy after multiple washes. During the study, the mask was tested on a coronavirus called MHV-A59, which is genetically and structurally very similar to SARS-CoV-2.

"The Cambridge work followed industry standards for the testing of viruses on material," said Andy Middleton, co-founder of LiquidNano, the UK company which commissioned the study.

"It also made some critical adaptations to give it a more ‘real-world’ relevance. This included conducting splash tests to mimic sneezing, helping to ensure the tests were as rigorous as possible. We have taken a proven antiviral agent and developed it for fabric in order to create a user-friendly mask," he said.

DioX D4 claims to offer a patented technology for inhibiting the growth of a wide array of bacteria, mould, mildew, algae, fungi, and yeast on textile materials.

The novel antimicrobial agent provides an invisible microbiostatic coating to inhibit the growth of odour causing bacteria. Given the coronavirus pandemic, DiOX D4 said it has also been independently tested to rapidly reduce bacterial and viral pathogens, “greatly limiting the risk of contact contamination and infection”.

If proved effective in further analyses, the technology could offer an additional layer of protection against deadly viruses over time.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Study sheds light on solutions for overeating

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:49 PM IST
People tend to overeat when exposed to cues or environments that remind them of treats, which is one reason why people opt for dessert even after a filling meal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Anti-viral coating on face masks may kill coronavirus: Study

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:45 PM IST
Experts say the action of the antiviral agent continues to work because it is unaffected by changes in the spike protein of the virus, which is the method by which coronavirus mutates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Proper fit of face mask more important than material to protect against Covid-19(Photo by Pille-Riin Priske on Unsplash)
Proper fit of face mask more important than material to protect against Covid-19(Photo by Pille-Riin Priske on Unsplash)
health

Proper fit of face mask more important than material to protect against Covid-19

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 05:21 PM IST
Covid-19: The scientists have found that when fitted properly, N95 masks filtered more than 95 per cent of airborne particles, offering superior protection against coronavirus
READ FULL STORY
Close
Higher risk of heart disease for Type 2 diabetes' patients with blood sugar swings(Unsplash)
Higher risk of heart disease for Type 2 diabetes' patients with blood sugar swings(Unsplash)
health

Diabetes patients with swinging blood sugar levels at high risk of heart disease

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:16 PM IST
A new study has revealed that patients who suffer from Type 2 diabetes and often have swinging blood sugar levels are at an increased risk of suffering from heart diseases as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Valentine’s Day: Sara Ali Khan says be your own ‘bae’ with Yoga’s Virabhadrasana(Instagram/saraalikhan95)
Valentine’s Day: Sara Ali Khan says be your own ‘bae’ with Yoga’s Virabhadrasana(Instagram/saraalikhan95)
health

Valentine’s Day: Sara Ali Khan says be your own ‘bae’ with Yoga’s Virabhadrasana

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 02:01 PM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan promotes self love on Valentine’s Day, shares a fitness clip from her morning workout session and we are inspired to try Virabhadrasana or Yoga’s Warrior Pose II. Check out the video and benefits of the exercise inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Preity Zinta shares Pilates videos(Instagram/realpz)
Preity Zinta shares Pilates videos(Instagram/realpz)
health

Preity Zinta is excited to be back in the gym after forever, posts Pilates video

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:31 AM IST
  • Preity Zinta shared a new fitness video that shows the actor sweating it hard in the gym during a Pilates session. We are inspired to start our day with exercise as well. Are you?
READ FULL STORY
Close
More deaths in England, Scotland due to obesity in comparison to smoking(Pexels)
More deaths in England, Scotland due to obesity in comparison to smoking(Pexels)
health

Obesity has taken more lives than smoking in England and Scotland, says study

ANI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:16 AM IST
A new study published in the BMC Public Health journal has revealed that the number of lives lost due to obesity and excess body fat have been more than the ones that were lost to smoking since 2014.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This higher level of humidity in inhaled air, the researchers suggested, could help explain why wearing masks has been linked to lower disease severity in people infected with SARS-CoV-2. (Unsplash)
This higher level of humidity in inhaled air, the researchers suggested, could help explain why wearing masks has been linked to lower disease severity in people infected with SARS-CoV-2. (Unsplash)
health

Researchers propose that humidity from masks may lessen severity of Covid-19

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:11 PM IST
Did you know that the humidity created inside masks may help in combating respiratory diseases such as Covid-19? According to a team of researchers, this is yet another benefit of wearing masks regularly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The study appears online in the Journal of Clinical Oncology Precision Oncology, a journal of the American Society of Clinical Oncology.(Unsplash)
The study appears online in the Journal of Clinical Oncology Precision Oncology, a journal of the American Society of Clinical Oncology.(Unsplash)
health

Liquid biopsy for colorectal cancer could guide therapy for tumours: Study

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:45 PM IST
A new study from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis demonstrates that a liquid biopsy examining blood or urine can help gauge the effectiveness of therapy for colorectal cancer that has just begun to spread beyond the original tumour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Coronavirus pandemic: Smell in the time of Covid-19

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 04:00 PM IST
Many patients recover their olfaction quickly. Others smell less than they did before (hyposmia) or scent every odor wrong (parosmia). A spouse suddenly smells like a stranger, wine like cardboard, sewage like coffee.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Here's how coronavirus may hijack human cells

PTI, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 03:57 PM IST
Previous research had found that the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19, enters cells through a process called endocytosis upon binding to the cell surface receptor ACE2 and potentially other proteins like integrins.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Patients given preventive blood-thinning drugs within 24 hours of admission to hospital with Covid-19 are less likely to die compared with those who do not receive them, a new study finds.(Pixabay)
Patients given preventive blood-thinning drugs within 24 hours of admission to hospital with Covid-19 are less likely to die compared with those who do not receive them, a new study finds.(Pixabay)
health

Study: Anti-clotting therapy may prevent death in Covid-19 patients

ANI, London [uk]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 03:37 PM IST
A clinical study circulated by the British Medical Journal claims strong evidence that prompt preventive blood-thinning drugs may reduce the risk of death in Covid-19 patients.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Most tumors consist of a heterogeneous mix of cells. Genetic mutations found only in some of these cells are known to aid with the spread and progression of cancer.(Unsplash)
Most tumors consist of a heterogeneous mix of cells. Genetic mutations found only in some of these cells are known to aid with the spread and progression of cancer.(Unsplash)
health

Scientists drive detailed study into how cancer cells spread

ANI, Tokyo [japan]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 03:31 PM IST
With the help of the mouse model, scientists of Kanazawa University drove a detailed study to explain how the cells which are known to aid with the spread and progression of cancer commute in the body.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jacqueline Fernandez does aerial yoga(Instagram/ jacquelinef143)
Jacqueline Fernandez does aerial yoga(Instagram/ jacquelinef143)
health

Upside down: Jacqueline Fernandez leaves fans speechless with new fitness post

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:07 AM IST
  • Jacqueline Fernandez recently took to Instagram and shared an awe-generating image of herself from her aerial yoga session. We are inspired to exercise as well, are you?
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT Illustration: Jayachandran)
(HT Illustration: Jayachandran)
health

Grief-struck: Making sense of loss in the pandemic

By Melissa D’Costa
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:18 PM IST
As we continue to live amid trauma, closure has become harder to find. Take a look at how the Covid-19 year has altered the workings of grief.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP