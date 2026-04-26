Apollo neurologist reveals how sleep pattern predicts brain health 10-20 years later, explains nuances of napping

Quality sleep is one of the prerequisites for good health. According to Dr Sudhir Kumar, MD, DM, a neurologist at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, the quality of sleep is a marker for possible brain health one or two decades down the line.

One needs to sleep consistently for seven to eight hours every day. (Unsplash)

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Taking to X on April 25, Dr Kumar stated, “Your sleep pattern today predicts your brain health 10–20 years later. Not just how long you sleep, but how consistently and how deeply, matters for Alzheimer’s risk.”

He went on to list six sleep markers that have been linked to Alzheimer’s risk at old age.

1. Sleep duration

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{{^usCountry}} Sleep duration presents a U-shaped risk, shared Dr Kumar, noting that both short (less than six hours) and long (more than nine hours) sleep have been associated with higher Alzheimer’s risk. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sleep duration presents a U-shaped risk, shared Dr Kumar, noting that both short (less than six hours) and long (more than nine hours) sleep have been associated with higher Alzheimer’s risk. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Long sleep may increase dementia risk by about 60 to 70 percent. Long sleep likely reflects early brain changes and poor sleep efficiency,” he stated. One should aim to sleep seven to eight hours consistently every night. 2. Sleep fragmentation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Long sleep may increase dementia risk by about 60 to 70 percent. Long sleep likely reflects early brain changes and poor sleep efficiency,” he stated. One should aim to sleep seven to eight hours consistently every night. 2. Sleep fragmentation {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Higher sleep fragmentation, or waking up frequently at night, is associated with a 1.5 times higher risk of Alzheimer’s as well as predicts faster cognitive decline, shared the neurologist. “Fragmented sleep precedes amyloid-β accumulation years later,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Higher sleep fragmentation, or waking up frequently at night, is associated with a 1.5 times higher risk of Alzheimer’s as well as predicts faster cognitive decline, shared the neurologist. “Fragmented sleep precedes amyloid-β accumulation years later,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} These are peptides that aggregate to form extracellular plaques in the brain, which are seen in Alzheimer’s. “Deep, continuous sleep is when the glymphatic system of the brain clears amyloid,” noted Dr Kumar. 3. Sleep consistency {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These are peptides that aggregate to form extracellular plaques in the brain, which are seen in Alzheimer’s. “Deep, continuous sleep is when the glymphatic system of the brain clears amyloid,” noted Dr Kumar. 3. Sleep consistency {{/usCountry}}

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It is important to sleep at a similar time every night in accordance with the body’s circadian rhythm. “Irregular sleep timing is associated with higher future amyloid burden. ‘Rest–activity fragmentation’ predicts pathology even in healthy adults,” stated the neurologist. “Same sleep-wake timing matters almost as much as sleep duration.”

4. Night awakenings and poor sleep quality

“More wake-after-sleep-onset is associated with worse cognition and higher Alzheimer’s risk,” stated the neurologist. “Reduced slow-wave (deep) sleep is directly linked to dementia risk.”

5. Daytime sleep after working night shift

The world never sleeps, and working night shifts is becoming increasingly common. However, this takes a toll on public health, according to the neurologist.

“Shift workers have about 26% higher dementia risk, but risk is neutralised if about 8 hours of sleep is maintained,” stated Dr Kumar, warning that circadian disruption and sleep debt are key drivers for dementia risk.

6. Napping

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When it comes to napping, the signal is more nuanced. “Frequent or prolonged naps may reflect fragmented night sleep and early neurodegeneration. Excess daytime sleepiness is consistently linked to higher dementia risk,” cautioned Dr Kumar.

However, a short afternoon nap of less than 30 minutes is considered to be neutral or even beneficial. It is frequent, long, or morning naps that are potential red flags.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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