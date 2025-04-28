Are you damaging your skin without realising it? Here are skincare trends you should stop chasing

Someone has rightly said, “Our skin constantly communicates with us—lately, it has been signaling that we are pushing it too far.” Skincare has never been more complex. Every day, a new “miracle” ingredient, multi-step routine or must-have product promises better results. The pressure to constantly experiment with trending formulations has never been higher but is our skin actually benefiting, or are we overwhelming it? Here's why your 12-step skincare routine might be wrecking your skin and what to do instead.(Image by Pexels)

Dermatologists are seeing a rise in sensitivity, irritation and compromised skin barriers—often traced back to product overload. A 2023 study published in the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology found that individuals using more than ten skincare products daily were significantly more likely to experience irritation than those with a simpler approach. The lesson is clear: more isn’t always better.

The downside of skincare overload

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Swagatika Das, Co-Founder of Nat Habit, shared, “Much like fast fashion, the beauty industry thrives on an endless cycle of newness—new serums, new anti-aging formulas, and the next “holy grail” moisturiser. Consumers are encouraged to constantly swap products, layering multiple actives in the hope of faster results but the reality is that excessive experimentation often does more harm than good.”

Give more priority to the ingredients in skincare products than the brand name.(Shutterstock)

She added, “Our skin is an intelligent, self-regulating organ. When overloaded with conflicting formulations and aggressive treatments, it struggles to maintain balance. The result? Increased inflammation, breakouts, and a weakened skin barrier. Instead of chasing trends, it’s time to listen to what our skin truly needs.”

A better approach: Simplification

A well-balanced, thoughtful skincare routine can be far more powerful than a cluttered regimen. Swagatika Das said, “Those who move from overcomplicated, chemical-heavy routines to minimal, high-quality skincare often see dramatic improvements—calmer, more resilient skin that thrives on simplicity rather than dependency. The key lies in using a select few products that truly nourish and protect. A gentle cleanser, a skin-friendly moisturizer, and a nourishing oil can often deliver better results than a dozen different treatments working against each other.”

Beauty that is skin deep and kind to the planet

Beyond individual skin health, there’s a larger issue at play: sustainability. Swagatika Das said, “The beauty industry is one of the biggest contributors to plastic pollution, with millions of single-use containers discarded each year. The cycle of buy, try, discard and repeat is not just wasteful—it is unsustainable for the planet.”

In this day and age where makeup tutorials and Instagram filters reign supreme, it's easy to overlook the importance of proper skincare. (Photo by kevin laminto on Unsplash)

She asserted, “Choosing fewer, better products is not just a personal skincare decision; it is an environmental one. Products made with fresh, time-tested ingredients, free from unnecessary preservatives and fillers, support both skin health and sustainability. A conscious shift toward mindful consumption benefits not just our complexion but the world around us.”

Less noise, more care

Swagatika Das concluded with the advice, “Healthy skin doesn’t come from an elaborate 12-step routine or constantly switching products. It comes from understanding what your skin truly needs, choosing nourishing formulations, and allowing time for real results. By focusing on fewer, better products, we not only enhance our skin health but also make a conscious choice to support the planet. The beauty industry’s cycle of waste can be broken by opting for sustainable, thoughtful products—those that nourish our skin and respect the environment. It’s time to move beyond the clutter and focus on what genuinely works. Our skin is not asking for more—it is asking for better.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.