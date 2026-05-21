Are you feeling lonely? Know what prolonged isolation does to your brain and body

The feeling of loneliness is multifaceted, extending across various dimensions and going far beyond simply feeling sad. It can feel like experiencing a deep sense of emptiness, followed by a major emotional disconnect of disoriented feeling from everyone around. Emotionally, loneliness resembles a quiet void, with a loss of existential meaning, identity and the feeling of being unseen or unheard. Socially too, it may appear like a lack of support, companionship and difficulty forming connections. Gradually, negative self-talk and overthinking begin to surge, demonstrating how loneliness spills into the cognitive terrain as well.



ALSO READ: Did you grow up lonely? Study shows childhood loneliness could seriously affect your brain as an adult Chronic loneliness is damaging to your health. (Picture credit: Shutterstock) But neurologically, how does brain perceive isolation? And since brain and body are interconnected in countless ways, how does loneliness begin influencing the body and physiologically too? HT Lifestyle reached out to experts to understand loneliness from a neurological perspective, along with the ground reality of how people are trying to combat isolation. What happens to your brain and body when you are lonely?

Loneliness eventually paves way to depression. (Picture credit: Pixels)

Beyond psychology, loneliness emerges as a major health problem because it affects both neurology and physiology. Dr Vinit Banga, director and HOD of neurology at Fortis Hospital, Faridabad, walked us through the neurological impact of prolonged social isolation, and how brain views loneliness as a threat, followed by the effects spilling over to physical health as well.

Dr Bangra elaborated, “When any individual experiences prolonged social deprivation, the brain perceives such state as a threat and launches corresponding reactions, which lead to higher levels of cortisol, a hormone that triggers stress response and is related to the development of numerous problems, including anxiety, inflammation, and a decrease in immunity.” So brain sees social isolation as a major survival threat, which makes cortisol rise in body, triggering the stress response system. It is not a simple emotional state of feeling hollow and alone. Chronic loneliness gives way to physical ailments as well. Inflammation is the precursor for many diseases, from cardiovascular diseases to metabolic problems. The behaviour changes as well. The neurologist explained that the brain's altered perception during prolonged loneliness can make individuals more oversensitive to social interactions, causing them to interpret even neutral situations through a negative lens. Gradually, this may worsen feelings of emptiness and trigger negative emotions such as depression, an inferiority complex and a loss of meaning of purpose. With loneliness becoming pervasive and posing a big threat to both mental and physical wellbeing, people are looking for newer and more creative ways to build connections and form companionship. How to combat the loneliness epidemic?

Digital platforms help like-minded people connect. (Picture credit: Freepik)