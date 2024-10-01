As our parents age, maintaining their optimal health and well-being becomes increasingly complex, necessitating a holistic approach. This involves integrating physical, psychological and social factors to enhance overall quality of life and functional capacity. Are your elderly parents struggling? Try these 7 holistic lifestyle strategies for their health and happiness (Image by Freepik)

With India's fast-ageing population, the health and happiness of seniors are becoming increasingly important and by 2026, more than 180 million will cross the age of 60 years, of which a considerable number will fight mental health issues like anxiety disorder or depression or even loss of cognitive ability. The 2023 India Ageing Report by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) refers to an approximate increase of 279% in the population aged 80-plus years between 2022 and 2050, with high dependence upon elderly women.

In view of these statistics, following are the ways parents can effectively manage age-related challenges and we can promote a more fulfilling and independent life for seniors -

1. Physical Activity and Exercise

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aanchal Choudhary, Consultant - Internal Medicine at Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital in Noida Extension, shared, “Evidence supports that regular physical activity is essential for maintaining cardiovascular health, muscle strength, and flexibility in seniors. Engaging in a structured exercise program that includes aerobic, resistance and flexibility training has been shown to mitigate the risk of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes and osteoporosis.”

Elderly people exercising at a park in the morning (Photo by REUTERS)

Bringing her expertise to the same, Sama Beg, Chief Product Officer at Emoha revealed, “Regular exercise can keep both the body and mind fit. In the case of the elderly, it reduces stress, lightens their mood, and enhances brain function with low-impact exercises like brisk walking, swimming or some gentle Yoga. A caregiver can encourage elders to make physical activities part of their everyday routine by attending exercise classes, working on hobbies, or just going out in nature.”

2. Nutrition and Diet

Dr Aanchal Choudhary recommended, “Adequate nutrition is fundamental for maintaining health and preventing age-related decline. A diet characterised by high intake of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats is associated with reduced incidence of chronic diseases and improved cognitive health. Key nutrients, including omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D and antioxidants, are particularly beneficial for mitigating the effects of aging on the brain and immune system.”

The diet of elderly people should be nutrient-dense (Pixabay)

Sama Beg said, “One of the keystones to living a holistic lifestyle is a good diet. Our nutritional needs change as we age, and our diets need to be full of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Additionally, muscle mass must be maintained, and this can be achieved in seniors only through a combination of proper diet and exercise. Moreover, they should drink a lot of water to keep themselves hydrated as this is key to maintaining their energy and general health.”

3. Mental Health and Cognitive Engagement

Highlighting that cognitive decline is a prevalent concern in the elderly but engaging in intellectually stimulating activities can slow this process, Dr Aanchal Choudhary advised that activities such as problem-solving tasks, learning new skills and social interactions are linked to enhanced cognitive function.

Sama Beg pointed out, “One of the biggest challenges seniors face is social isolation which does have impacts on the mental and physical health of an aging person. Such loneliness is caused by retirement, mobility issues, and the loss of a loved one in the later years of life. Social connections are essential for older adults. Caregivers play a vital role in providing companionship, engaging in conversations and facilitating social interactions. Keeping them engaged in community activities, support groups or even just staying in touch with their families and friends can help boost their mood and create a sense of belonging.”

4. Sleep Hygiene

Dr Aanchal Choudhary asserted, “Quality sleep is crucial for physical and mental health. Seniors often experience alterations in sleep patterns, which can impact overall health. Through practices such as maintaining a cool, dark and quiet bedroom—can improve sleep quality and mitigate issues such as insomnia or fragmented sleep.”

5. Preventive Health Care

“Regular medical evaluations and preventive screenings are critical for early detection and management of health conditions. Routine screenings for conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, and cancer, along with up-to-date vaccinations, are essential for preventing and managing chronic diseases,” said Dr Aanchal Choudhary.

6. Cognitive Stimulation and Care

Given that the risk of cognitive decline, including dementia, increases in old age, Sama Beg said, “Structured routines, wherein activities are scheduled to provide cognitive stimulation, can be very helpful for older individuals. Activities like doing crossword puzzles, reading or attending some educational classes/workshops can exercise cognitive functioning and enhance a feeling of accomplishment. The caregivers need to be aware of the progress of the dementia stages, offer proper support and enable the elderly to negotiate these challenges with dignity and purpose.”

7. Regular Medical Check-ups and Professional Support

Sama Beg concluded, “Timely medical check-ups and diagnostic tests can help identify potential health issues before they get worse. From dental care to vision, and hearing check-ups, or monitoring chronic conditions like hypertension or diabetes, staying on top of health concerns is vital. If seniors experience persistent feelings of sadness, anxiety, or cognitive decline, seeking professional support is crucial. Early intervention and appropriate treatment can make a significant difference in keeping their conditions under control.”

Ageing can indeed result in a stage of joy and fulfilment when approached with a holistic lifestyle strategy. Caregivers play a pivotal role in supporting seniors on this journey, ensuring they age gracefully and with dignity.