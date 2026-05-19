Are your periods unusually heavy? Gyneacologist explains why you should not ignore it: ‘Having long periods…’

Periods are usually normalised and considered something women should just bear with even when the bleeding becomes unusually heavy, painful or physically exhausting. Many women continue enduring the discomfort silently, assuming it is simply a part of life, without realising that excessively heavy periods can be severely unhealthy.



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To understand why heavy periods may be alarming and require immediate medical attention, Dr Richa Arora Miglani, head of laparoscopic, robotic and cosmetic gyneacology at RG Hospitals, shared with HT Lifestyle what happens to the body when excessive menstrual bleeding is left unaddressed and why early medical evaluation is important.

“If a woman is soaking through pads quickly, passing large clots, or having unusually long periods, these symptoms should not be ignored, as they may need proper medical evaluation and treatment,” the doctor spotlighted the major red flags.

The doctor also highlighted that heavy menstrual bleeding is essentially the body's way of signalling that may be an underlying issue. Many times, symptoms like frequently changing pads or unusually long periods are not given much attention because most period-related concerns are commonly associated with missed or irregular periods instead.

So it is important to not treat heavy menstrual bleeding as a normal part of the monthly cycle.

Signs of heavy bleeding Heavy period are not difficult to identify as there are clear signs that indicate when menstrual bleeding may have crossed the normal range and should not be ignored.

“A period is usually considered heavy when you need to change a pad or tampon every hour for several hours, or when the bleeding lasts for more than seven days,” she said.

Further the gyneacologist also mentioned that the other warning signs include needing double protection, waking up at night to change sanitary products, or noticing clots that are larger than usual.

The biggest identifier, Dr Miglani asserted, is when your menstrual flow begins to interfere with daily life, as it is no longer something that should be brushed aside.

The risk of anemia So what exactly happens to the body when bleeding becomes excessively heavy? The gynecologist expressed concern that leaving heavy periods untreated may eventually lead to anemia.

“Over time, losing too much blood can leave a woman feeling weak, tired, dizzy, pale, or short of breath. Some may also get headaches, notice their heartbeat feels faster than usual, or find it hard to concentrate,” the doctor said, informing how anemia because of heavy periods may look like.