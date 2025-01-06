Are your political opinions fluctuating? Study says testosterone is responsible

Political opinions are very personal and are made after being exposed to a series of incidents, news items and the perspectives of other people. However, according to a new study published in Adaptive Human Behavior and Physiology, researchers state that fluctuations in political opinions can be linked to changes in testosterone levels in men. These fluctuations in testosterone levels are also associated with changes in cortisol levels. Also read | Sperm count and male fertility: Why are testosterone levels dropping in men? Fluctuations in political opinions can be linked to changes in testosterone levels in men.(Unsplash)

Testosterone is a hormone naturally produced in the testes of men and the ovaries of women. It determines male characteristics, muscle mass and libido. Cortisol, on the other hand, is another hormone that helps in managing metabolism, blood sugar, and the immune system. However, prolonged elevated levels of cortisol can lead to negative effects on memory, mood and concentration.

Findings of the study:

Study author Benjamin G. Serpell and his colleagues explored how the fluctuations in these hormone levels can impact the strength of the political opinions held by men. The study was conducted on 30 healthy men. For the first experiment, the participants produced their saliva samples. For the second experiment, they were asked to perform intense workouts to elevate their testosterone levels. For the third experiment, they were asked to watch a video of a crying girl accompanied by audible sobbing. This was done to lower their testosterone levels. Also read | Does testosterone influence success? Here's what experts have to say

Changes in testosterone levels can affect political opinions in men.(Unsplash)

After the experiments, it was observed that with high testosterone levels, the participants had more conviction in their political opinions. After watching the video of the sad, sobbing girl, their political opinions weakened. During the second and the third experiment, the participants’ cortisol levels were elevated.

“This work identifies that opinion stability, in men, varies in a manner potentially linked to relatively small physiological fluctuations in testosterone concentration and, to a lesser extent, cortisol. These links also appear to be strongly individual in nature,” the study authors noted. Also read | Testosterone's effects on brain change, levels high during adolescence says new study

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.