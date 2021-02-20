Aspirin more preferable to prevent blood clots in kids post-surgery
A recent research has discovered that in order to prevent blood clotting in children who undergo surgery that replumbs their hearts, aspirin should be favoured over warfarin in them. The research, led by the Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI) and published in The Journal of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery, will have implications for clinicians when prescribing blood-thinning medications after Fontan surgery, a complex congenital heart disease operation redirecting blood flow from the lower body to the lungs.
The Fontan procedure is offered to children born with severe heart defects, allowing the child to live with just one pumping heart chamber instead of two. MCRI Dr Chantal Attard said although the operation couldn't completely 'fix' the heart, most were able to live well into adulthood and have relatively normal lives. But she said those who have the procedure were at an increased risk for blood clots.
"Blood clots are dangerous because they can cause the heart to fail or lead to a stroke. For this reason, all patients are given blood-thinning medications, with warfarin and aspirin the most common," she said. "Warfarin can be affected by food, other medications and illness, so patients must have regular blood tests to check their warfarin levels are safe."
The study involved 121 patients enrolled in the Australian and New-Zealand Fontan (ANZ) Registry. It found stroke was common regardless of which medication the patient took. But patients on warfarin had poorer bone mineral density and were at a higher risk of bleeding. Dr Attard said the research showed for patients who undergo Fontan surgery, and do not have additional blood clotting risk factors, aspirin should be offered over warfarin.
She said given the need for regular INR monitoring of warfarin, a shift to aspirin would also have a cost-benefit to the patient and the healthcare system. About 70,000 post-Fontan patients are alive today, with this number expected to double within two decades.
Carley Clendenning's son Lachie, 7, had the Fontan procedure two years ago after being born with one heart ventricle. She said the aspirin findings were a relief as the medication was much easier to manage and would benefit other families whose children required the procedure in the future.
"Lachie has been taking warfarin ever since his surgery and there are things you have to keep on top of with this medication," she said. "We have to monitor his blood clotting levels with regular finger-prick blood tests at home and watch out for injuries because there is a greater chance of bleeding and bruises. "In what is already a difficult time for families, this new recommendation will make things a little easier."This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New coronavirus infections across UK falling: Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's how you can make swimming pools safer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's how too much of coffee can take a toll on your heart health
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aspirin more preferable to prevent blood clots in kids post-surgery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakul Preet's Yoga post will leave you speechless, here are the asana's benefits
- Rakul Preet recently shared a new fitness post in which the actor can be seen doing a complex asana with ease. We are inspired to exercise this weekend, are you?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Milind Soman's 81-year-old mother is oldest woman to complete Sandakphu trek
- Milind Soman recently shared throwback images and videos from December 2020 when his entire family went for a trek. The fitness enthusiast called it the best kind of social distancing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lisa Haydon flaunts baby bump, cycling look in black sports bra and tights
- Third time pregnant Lisa Haydon drops mirror selfie, bares baby bump in a black sports bralette and leopard print tights as she gets ready for her indoor cycling workout on the recently received gym equipment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study reveals psychosocial factors may drive peritoneal dialysis patient dropout
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Siddhant Chaturvedi lays fitspiration while kickboxing, beast mode on for Yudhra
- Looking like ‘a man at war’, Siddhant Chaturvedi gave a glimpse of his kickboxing workout as he geared up for Farhan Akhtar’s Yudhra and fitness enthusiasts are impressed. Here are some benefits of the exercise which will lure you to give it a try too
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Depression and anxiety among college students continues to increase: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In fitness and in health: Tech offers a doomsday alternative
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Covid-19 vaccine in pregnant women
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gut microbiome implicated in healthy aging, longevity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A world of worry: Inside the industry anxiety boom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No flavours, odours, fragrances: What it’s like to live in a world without smell
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox