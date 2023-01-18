Ayurveda expert debunks myths about Shilajit, the Himalayan herb

Shilajit as an ingredient has various myths associated with it and the health benefits of it take a backseat while the myths do the rounds so, we are taking it upon ourselves to address the various pervasive myths and bring the fitness perks of Shilajit to the forefront. Shilajit is a well-known Ayurvedic exudate, the benefits of which were discovered approximately 5000 years ago in India and is sourced from 18000 ft in the Himalayas.

It is known for its purity and wealth of minerals however, “Shilajit” is a word that makes men think and have second thoughts before consuming it. Shilajit provides so much more than just increased strength and sexual stamina and it is primarily known for its wealth of minerals, which encourages increased human strength, agility and endurance.

Before we can about the benefits, it is crucial for us to disembark the myths associated with it. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kriti Soni, Head of R&D at Kapiva, busted some of these myths and shared facts about the Himalayan herb:

Myth 1. Shilajit should be used in its raw form because purification decreases its medicinal efficacy

There is a misconception that Shilajit should be consumed in its raw, unprocessed form. It is false to believe that Shilajit would lose its nutritional value when cleaned or purified. In fact, Shilajit should not be consumed in its unpurified and unprocessed form because it can be extremely toxic. Shilajit is a rock exudate and a natural ingredient that is found within the rocks and has heavy metals like lead, cadmium, arsenic, etc and many other physical and chemical impurities. These things make it imperative to purify it through Ayurvedic methods of Shodhana that will remove all the toxicity and make it safe to consume. However, consuming raw/unprocessed/unpurified shilajit can be extremely dangerous, it must be lab tested and certified safe and pure from established institutions for consumption before it is consumed.

Myth 2. Shilajit should not be consumed on a routine basis

Busting this myth is very essential as it is completely fine to consume Shilajit on a regular basis. Shilajit is a popular supplement that many people take every day in modest doses to increase energy and reap other health benefits. However, it is always advised to speak with a qualified medical professional before using it regularly.

Myth 3. Shilajit is a substitute for Viagra

Going against the myth, Shilajit is not a substitute for Viagra! Shilajit has the power to boost testosterone levels, which might then improve libido but you cannot expect it to function similarly to Viagra. It can in no way replace Viagra. Viagra is only consumed after it is prescribed by doctors and it can have major side effects. Shilajit, on the other hand, is completely natural and has multiple benefits for the body. In addition to serving the purpose of promoting sex, Shilajit promotes tissue regeneration and enhances cognitive function. You could benefit from having skin that is radiant and healthy. Your fertility will rise and you'll develop a healthy heart if you consume Shilajit on a regular basis.

Myth 4. Shilajit shouldn't be consumed in summer

Shilajit can be consumed in the summer with lots of water to temper its heated potency. Additionally, you should consider your body type, digestive system, metabolic rate, and way of life before consuming it in the summer. It is recommended that those with impaired digestive systems should scale back their dosage during the summer. In winter to increase energy levels in the body by producing a warming effect, it is suggested to combine pure shilajit with milk, lukewarm water, or other hot beverages to improve energy levels in the body by providing a warming effect. Not to forget, a prescribed dosage from a medical professional is recommended before consuming shilajit. Now that the myths of this Ayurvedic exudate are busted, you can gain extraordinary benefits by incorporating it into your daily routine for improved stamina, muscle recovery and to promote your general well-being.