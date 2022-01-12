Baby care tips: Common mistakes, parenting solutions to care for your newborn

Super happy at the birth of your first child but also nervous, thinking about how the journey of being a parent would be? Worry not for you have come to the right place as we have a quick guide for you to navigating the baby basics and help you get off to a good start.

According to the United Nations Children's Fund, you’re helping to build your baby’s brain with every hug, every kiss, every nutritious meal and game you play. Also, did you know that within a few days, babies can start smiling when people smile at them?

Before we spill some more interesting facts, it is important to note that being a first-time parent, you are bound to make some mistakes. Everyone does. Dr Aruna Kalra, Senior Gynaecologist and Obstetrician at CK Birla Hospital, acknowledges that being a parent is not easy as a cake walk but also the hardest job that parents love to do while making some mistakes that are completely normal, given that you learn from them and never repeat.

She lists a few common mistakes that most new parents often make:

1. Panicking over little things – The most common mistake that new parents make is panicking over the smallest thing. Baby’s cry, sleep, food, poop – everything worries them. Panicking around won’t go any good to the baby instead it will disturb the baby. So, you need to be calm while handling a new born. In case anything worries you, take your baby to regular clinic visits and consult the doctor about your concerns.

2. Waking up the baby for breastfeeding – Breastfeeding is the ultimate source of nutrition for the baby. It is necessary to breastfeed the baby every now and then. Initially you may have doubt if the baby is full or not but that doesn’t mean that you will wake the baby up in order to breastfeed. A well breastfed baby should sleep undisturbed through the night.

3. Neglecting oral care – Many a times new parents forget to clean baby’s mouth. It is as much important to maintain oral hygiene of the baby as it is for adults. Make sure you wipe your baby’s gums with a soft cotton cloth after every feed.

4. Trusting unreliable sources for parenting advice or believing everything you hear – During the first few months, everyone who is experienced will give you advice on how to handle a baby. But remember, the only opinion that matters is yours. Do what you feel is right for the baby. Also, do not trust any unreliable source for parenting advices. Consult your doctor if you have any concern.

5. Comparing growth milestones – No human is alike, not even the babies. Yes, it is one of the most common mistakes that new parents make. You do not need to compare the growth milestones of your baby to anyone else’s. Different babies have different pace of growth. No two of them are alike. Understand it.

Spilling the beans on how to care for a newborn, Dr Aruna Kalra shared steps for the first-time parents to take care of the baby properly.

1. Holding – It is very important to learn to hold a new born baby. A new born baby’s neck muscles take time to develop after birth and so, you will need to support baby’s head whenever you pick them up in your arms.

2. Bathing – Bathing can be a challenging task. You have to be super gentle while giving a bath to the baby. Check the water temperature, hold the baby in correct position, use mild shampoo, do not be harsh and yes, you are good to go!

3. Breastfeeding – Breastfeeding should be done regularly, as and when the baby demands it. Lip licking, crying, sucking, bringing hands to mouth are all signs of a hungry baby.

4. Limit visitors – Everyone will be super excited to see the baby but you need to be careful with baby as they are very sensitive. They might catch infections quickly and that is why you need to limit the visitors in a polite manner.

5. Dress appropriately – You need to dress the baby appropriately. Do not overdress them or they may start sweating and feeling irritated.

6. Diaper change – A new born baby needs many diapers and so, remember to tock them up before bringing the baby home. Also, change the diapers time to time otherwise any delay may cause rashes.

7. Massage – be gentle while massaging the baby. Massage is important for baby’s bones and overall growth. It also improves their sleep and help them be calm and relaxed.

8. Sleep – Initially the little one sleeps most of the time but they can wake up anytime, during the night too. So be prepared and do not get frustrated or irritated.

9. Not well – If the baby has fever, cold, cough, chest congestion, watery stool, regular vomits, then consult you doctor immediately.