Home / Lifestyle / Health / Baby sleeping tips for parents to avoid and prevent Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

Baby sleeping tips for parents to avoid and prevent Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

health
Updated on Feb 09, 2023 12:57 PM IST

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) is commonly seen in babies. Parents should be aware and make sure that the baby is sleeping safely and there is no disturbance. Here are tips to make sure that the baby is able to get sound sleep and stays healthy.

Baby sleeping tips for parents to avoid and prevent Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (Photo by Laura Garcia on Pexels)
Baby sleeping tips for parents to avoid and prevent Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (Photo by Laura Garcia on Pexels)
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

A good night’s sleep is vital for the baby’s overall health as it will help to boost the physical as well as mental well-being of the baby but a majority of babies fail to get that much-needed sleep at night and become cranky and tired hence, Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) tends to happen in the majority of babies and is worrisome as it can occur anytime. It is imperative to follow safe sleep practices and save the baby’s life as Sudden Infant Death Syndrome is commonly seen in babies.

Parents should be aware and make sure that the baby is sleeping safely and there is no disturbance. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Atul Palwe, Consultant Paediatrician and Neonatologist at Motherhood Hospital in Pune's Lullanagar, revealed, “The risk factors of this syndrome are sleeping on soft surfaces, sleeping on the stomach or sides, being premature and having a low birth weight, being exposed to cigarette smoking at home and covering the head of the baby with a blanket.”

He suggested some tips for parents to keep in mind and make sure that the baby is able to get sound sleep and stays healthy:

· The baby should be placed on his/her back while sleeping. Make sure that the baby doesn’t sleep on the side or tummy.

· If you are using a crib to make your baby sleep then see to it that it is safe. Make sure that the baby is able to fit in and sleep properly. Refrain from using soft bedding, comforters, pillows, loose sheets, blankets, and toys in the cribs as these things can cause suffocation.

· Remember that adult bedding is soft and can raise the baby’s chance of sudden death. It is better to speak to the doctor and use an appropriate mattress for the baby.

· Do not allow anyone to smoke around your baby. SIeep-related infant deaths are witnessed in babies who are exposed to smoke when compared to those babies who have a smoke-free environment.

· Do not overdress the baby as that can lead to overheating. Keep the temperature of the room minimal and dress the baby appropriately.

· Avoid fluffy blankets or comforters. Don’t allow the baby to sleep on a waterbed, sofa, sheepskin, pillow, or other soft material.

· Skin-to-skin contact will regulate the body temperature, stabilize the baby’s heart rate and breathing patterns, and support successful breastfeeding which is tied to a reduced risk of SIDS.

· Necklaces should be removed while sleeping. These items lead to suffocation and strangulation in infants during sleep.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
baby sleep sleep disorder parent parents parenting infant mortality infant death health fitness goal fitness inspiration fitness + 11 more
baby sleep sleep disorder parent parents parenting infant mortality infant death health fitness goal fitness inspiration fitness + 10 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out