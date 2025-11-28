Bariatric surgeon shares 7 signs your child is gaining unhealthy weight: Frequent snoring to fat around neck

Weight gain comes with a variety of other health concerns, too, making it an absolute, non-negotiable essential to manage and prevent it. As per Body Mass Index, the weight categories are underweight, normal weight, overweight and obesity, which is further divided into Class 1, Class 2, and Class 3. But sometimes, before it even shows up on the scale properly or the BMI score, there are some signs which indicate unhealthy weight. Recognising these signs enables parents to take early action and guide their child towards healthier habits before the situation worsens and becomes much harder to reverse. Encourage your children to stay in healthy weight category, as per BMI. (Picture credit: Freepik)

To understand more about the unhealthy weight gain signs, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Pradeep Chowbey, group chairman - Max Institute of Laparoscopic, Endoscopic, Bariatric & Gastrointestinal Surgery, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket. According to him, noticing the early signs can make a huge difference.

Parents may dismiss kids and give extra iPad time or snacks just to keep them occupied or pacify their tantrums, but these easy hacks to keep them calm or distracted may backfire with unhealthy weight gain.

The doctor raised concerns over childhood obesity and said, “Nearly 80% of children who are overweight or obese grow up to become obese adults and carry a huge risk of developing obesity related serious comorbidities like Diabetes, high blood pressure, joint problems, infertility, etc.”

So in a way, when a child is overweight, they are likely to carry it into their adulthood and even be at greater risk of major lifestyle diseases.

7 signs of unhealthy weight gain

So since not all weight gain signs are prominent on the scale, parents need to look for subtle changes in daily habits, energy levels, or behaviour that can signal that a child is gradually carrying unhealthy weight:

1. Rapid and consistent weight gain

If your child’s weight increases quickly over a short duration, especially without a similar increase in height, it may signal the beginning of unhealthy fat accumulation.

2. You notice bigger portion sizes or frequent snacking

If your child still feels hungry soon after meals or tends to snack mindlessly during homework, TV, or gaming, it can indicate disrupted appetite regulation driven by routine or habit — not real hunger.

3. Relationship with food seems emotional

When children start to gain weight, they also crave more junk food. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Craving high-calorie snacks, eating out of boredom, or using food for comfort are behavioural signals that may contribute to unhealthy weight patterns.

If food becomes a reward (“you did well, let’s get pizza”), a comfort (“you’re upset, have a treat”), or boredom filler, it may signal emotional eating patterns rather than hunger cues.

4. Fatigue and reduced stamina

Children who easily lose breath, avoid physical play, or feel tired quickly during sports may be carrying excess weight that strains their body.

5. Disturbed sleep or snoring

Obesity can lead to sleep apnea and breathing difficulties. Snoring in children should never be ignored and may be linked to excess weight.

6. Visible fat accumulation around waist and neck

Excess fat around the abdomen, double chins, or dark folds around the neck (acanthosis nigricans) may indicate early insulin resistance.

7. Reduced confidence or social withdrawal

Weight gain may impact self-esteem, especially if a child faces teasing or feels different from peers. Changes in mood or withdrawal from activities can be psychological warning signs.

But Dr Chowbey reminded parents not to give up hope as children are very ‘adaptable.’ When healthy habits are integrated into their lifestyle, their bodies respond quickly and show results.

What can you do?

Dr Chowbey recommended three simple, realistic, and high-impact solutions that can help children lose weight:

1. Make movement a daily family ritual

Make 20–30 minutes of family movement a daily habit, walk, play, cycle or do anything that works best together.

2. Swap, don’t stop, junk food

Replace junk food with healthier versions instead of banning favourites; small swaps create lasting habits.

3. Create ‘screens last’ rules, not ‘no screens’ rules

Allow screen time only after movement, meals, and homework — it naturally reduces usage without conflict.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.