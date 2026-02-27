Berry storage 101: Florida gastroenterologist shares storage and washing hacks for berries to prolong their shelf life
berries are tricky to handle and can spoil easily. Dr Salhab shares a step-by-step guide to storing and washing berries, to make them last longer.
Berry season brings with it bowls of vibrant strawberries, blueberries and raspberries — perfect for smoothies, desserts and quick, healthy snacks. But as delicious as they are, berries are notoriously delicate. One day they are plump and fresh; the next, they can turn soft, leaky or mouldy. The trickiest part of buying berries is not choosing them - it is storing them correctly. Fortunately, a few simple storage and washing hacks can help preserve their freshness for far longer, preventing moisture build-up and premature spoilage.
Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist and health content creator who specialises in digestion, liver health, the pancreas and nutrition, has shared a simple, step-by-step guide to storing berries the right way. In an Instagram video posted on February 21, he walks us through practical storage and washing tips designed to extend the shelf life of berries, prevent mould growth and keep them fresh for weeks.
Berry storage guidelines to make them last longer
Dr Salhab outlines a step-by-step guide to storing all kinds of berries, which helps extend their shelf life for weeks while preventing moisture build-up and mould growth.
Step 1: Line your container properly
- Grab the original plastic clamshell or a produce container.
- Line the bottom with a dry paper towel.
- Add the berries (make sure they’re completely dry).
- Place another paper towel on top for extra moisture absorption.
Step 2: Flip the container upside down
Flip the entire container upside down - this simple step helps prevent condensation from pooling up at the base and allows for better air circulation, reducing the risk of spoilage.
Step 3: Don’t seal the container airtight
Dr Salhab recommends using a container that allows airflow. If the lid snaps tightly shut, crack it slightly or use a vented produce container.
The secret to extending the shelf life of berries lies in keeping them dry, minimising excess moisture and ensuring proper air circulation. When moisture is carefully controlled, it significantly reduces the risk of mould growth and can dramatically prolong their freshness.
Washing guidelines
If you prefer to wash your berries before storing them, the gastroenterologist shares three simple cleaning methods. He notes that you do not need to combine vinegar and baking soda - either one can be used separately - or you can opt for a mild saline solution for a gentler rinse before ensuring the berries are thoroughly dried prior to storage.
Option 1: Vinegar soak
- Add berries to a bowl with enough water to fully cover them (about eight cups).
- Add one cup of vinegar.
- Let the berries soak for five minutes.
- Rinse thoroughly under cold water.
Option 2: Baking soda wash
- Add berries to about eight cups of water.
- Add one tablespoon of baking soda.
- Mix gently.
- Let the berries sit for five minutes.
- Rinse well.
Option 3: Saline solution
- Dissolve one to two teaspoons of salt in a bowl of water.
- Soak berries for five minutes.
- Rinse thoroughly.
Post-wash instructions
- Spread berries out on a towel.
- Let them dry completely - make sure there is no surface moisture at all.
- Pat dry again if needed before storing.
Dr Salhab emphasises that berries must be completely dry before being transferred into a storage container. Even slight residual moisture can accelerate mould growth and spoilage, significantly shortening their shelf life. He stresses, “If they go into the container even slightly wet, they’ll spoil faster. Ideally, wash right before eating. But if you wash ahead of time, dry them aggressively.”
Four major takeaways
Dr Salhab outlines four essential takeaways - non-negotiable steps that make the biggest difference in preserving freshness - from his berry storage guide, no matter the method you choose to wash or store them. He emphasises that keeping these key principles in mind is crucial for preventing spoilage and maximising shelf life. They are as follows:
- Sort out any mouldy berries first.
- Add the extra paper towel because it keeps moisture in check, prolongs shelf life and avoids fast mold growth.
- Keep it in a vented container to encourage air flow.
- Rinse right before eating to ensure maximum dryness.
