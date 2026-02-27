Berry storage 101: Florida gastroenterologist shares storage and washing hacks for berries to prolong their shelf life

Berry season brings with it bowls of vibrant strawberries, blueberries and raspberries — perfect for smoothies, desserts and quick, healthy snacks. But as delicious as they are, berries are notoriously delicate. One day they are plump and fresh; the next, they can turn soft, leaky or mouldy. The trickiest part of buying berries is not choosing them - it is storing them correctly. Fortunately, a few simple storage and washing hacks can help preserve their freshness for far longer, preventing moisture build-up and premature spoilage. Berries are tricky to store and they spoil easily. (Pexel)

Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist and health content creator who specialises in digestion, liver health, the pancreas and nutrition, has shared a simple, step-by-step guide to storing berries the right way. In an Instagram video posted on February 21, he walks us through practical storage and washing tips designed to extend the shelf life of berries, prevent mould growth and keep them fresh for weeks.