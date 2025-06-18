Best BPA free sippy cups for your little ones: Top 8 picks that are healthy and comfortable

Travelling with little ones is no less than a hassle. From their nappy changes to feeding essentials, everything has to be in check. Moreover, when it comes to feeding essentials, you need to be really sure what's going inside your child's mouth. So, here are BPA-free sippy cups, the right feeding cups for your little angels. Baby sippy cups(Unsplash)

From the baby bite free sippy cups to the lightweight options, here are our top 8 picks for you.

The Bunnytoo Baby Sippy Cup helps your baby transition easily from bottle to cup. Designed with a soft silicone spout and easy-grip handles, it encourages independent drinking. It’s leak-proof, lightweight, and safe for tiny hands. Made from BPA-free materials, it ensures your baby's safety while being easy to clean. The playful design makes it attractive to little ones, while the spill-proof feature gives parents peace of mind during mealtimes or travel.

Specifications Capacity: 240ml Material: BPA-free plastic and silicone Spout Type: Soft silicone spout Handles: Dual ergonomic handles Age: 6+ months Leak-Proof: Yes Dishwasher Safe: Yes Click Here to Buy Bunnytoo Baby Sippy Cup with Weighted Straw - Ideal for 1+ Year Old and Transitioning Infants 6-12 Months - Spill-Proof and Easy to Hold with Handle - 8oz (Apricot)

The Munchkin Gentle Transition Sippy Cup is specially made to support your baby’s shift from bottle to cup. With a soft silicone spout that mimics the feel of a bottle, it offers comfort and familiarity. The removable handles allow a customized grip for growing hands. Designed to reduce spills and mess, this sippy cup is perfect for early learners and traveling families. Its durable, BPA-free build ensures safety and long-term use.

Specifications Capacity: 207ml (7 oz) Material: BPA-free plastic and silicone Spout Type: Soft silicone spout Handles: Removable, easy-grip handles Age: 4+ months Leak-Proof: Yes Dishwasher Safe: Top rack Click Here to Buy Munchkin Gentle Transition Sippy Cup with Trainer Handles, 10 oz, Purple

The NUK Large Learner Sippy Cup offers a smooth transition from bottle to cup with its spill-proof, soft silicone spout. Designed for older babies, its larger size keeps them hydrated longer. Easy-grip, removable handles support independent drinking. It features an air vent to reduce swallowing air, minimizing gas or fussiness. The durable construction and attractive designs make it a parent-favorite for toddlers ready to explore drinking on their own.

Specifications Capacity: 300ml Material: BPA-free plastic Spout Type: Spill-proof soft silicone Handles: Removable ergonomic handles Age: 6+ months Leak-Proof: Yes Dishwasher Safe: Top rack Click Here to Buy NUK Large Learner Sippy Cup, Green Tractor Designs, 10oz 1pk (Packaging may vary)

R for Rabbit’s Tritan Dino Baby Straw Sipper is a fun, safe, and practical choice for toddlers. Made with Tritan material, it’s tough and transparent like glass but safer. The soft silicone straw and weighted base help children drink from any angle. With cute dino graphics, this sipper delights little ones. The flip-top lid and spill-proof design ensure cleanliness and convenience, whether you're at home or on the go.

Specifications Capacity: 320ml Material: Tritan (BPA and toxin-free) Straw Type: Weighted soft silicone straw Handles: Yes Age: 6+ months Leak-Proof: Yes Dishwasher Safe: Yes Click Here to Buy R for Rabbit Tritan Dino 320ml Baby Straw Sipper for Kids | Twin Handle Non Toxic BPA Free Soft Silicone Straw Sippy Bottle | Leak Proof Drinking Sippy Cup for 9+ Months Babies (Cream Blue)

Infantino My 1st Tumbler is an adorable, compact tumbler perfect for tiny hands. It helps babies develop coordination while sipping independently. The spill-resistant lid, soft spout, and durable body make it ideal for early learners. This miniature cup features a charming design and is made of safe, BPA-free materials. Lightweight and easy to carry, it’s great for use at home or during travel.

Specifications Capacity: Approx. 150ml Material: BPA-free plastic Spout Type: Soft silicone Handles: No Age: 6+ months Leak-Proof: Yes Dishwasher Safe: Yes Click Here to Buy Infantino My 1st Tumbler – Adorable Miniature Tumbler with Leak-Resistant Straw and Toddler-Friendly Handle, Encourages Hydration, Easy to Clean, (266 ml), Lilac

Cherilo’s Little Bunny Spout Sipper makes hydration fun and easy for babies. Designed with an adorable bunny motif and soft spout, it supports oral development while encouraging independent drinking. The dual handles make gripping effortless. Leak-resistant and crafted from food-grade materials, this sipper offers both safety and style. It’s perfect for both home use and outings, keeping your little one hydrated without mess.

Specifications Capacity: 250ml Material: Food-grade, BPA-free plastic Spout Type: Soft spout Handles: Yes Age: 6+ months Leak-Proof: Yes Dishwasher Safe: Yes Click Here to Buy Cherilo Little Bunny Spout Sipper for Infant/Toddler, 300ml, Anti-Spill Sippy Cup with Soft Silicone Spout BPA Free, 6m+ (Pink)

The tütots Premium Baby Silicone Sippy Cup offers a safe and flexible drinking solution for babies and toddlers. Made entirely of soft, food-grade silicone, it’s gentle on gums and teeth. This cup is easy to grip, heat-resistant, and unbreakable—ideal for little hands learning to drink solo. Its leak-proof lid and ergonomic design make it perfect for daily use, while being safe for sterilizers and dishwashers.

Specifications Capacity: 180ml Material: 100% Food-grade silicone Spout Type: Built-in silicone spout Handles: No Age: 6+ months Leak-Proof: Yes Dishwasher Safe: Yes Microwave Safe: Yes Click Here to Buy tütots Premium Baby Silicone Sippy Cup with Straw - BPA Free PVC Free Non-Slip Dishwasher Safe - Aesthetic Characters - Ideal Sipper for Baby 6 to 12 Months, Sippy Cup for 1+ Year Old (Grey)

ZoZoBaa’s Small Silicone Training Sippy Cup is perfect for early drinkers. Crafted from soft, BPA-free silicone, it provides a safe, comfortable drinking experience for toddlers. Its compact size encourages easy handling, while the built-in straw and spill-proof design minimize messes. This training cup is flexible, durable, and easy to clean, making it a must-have for parents looking for safe, eco-friendly drinkware for their little ones.

Specifications Capacity: 150ml Material: BPA-free silicone Spout Type: Built-in straw Handles: No Age: 6+ months Leak-Proof: Yes Dishwasher Safe: Yes Microwave Safe: Yes Click Here to Buy ZoZoBaa Small Silicone Drinking Training Sippy Cup/Glass with Straw, Lid & Easy Grip Handles for Toddlers| BPA-Free, 3 in 1-Open, Feeding & Sipper Cup 6+ Month, 120ML, Dark Red

FAQ for baby sippy cups What age is appropriate for introducing a sippy cup? Most pediatricians recommend introducing a sippy cup between 6 and 9 months, when your baby can sit up and begin eating solids. Always consult your pediatrician for personalized guidance.

What types of sippy cups are available? There are several types: Spouted cups (soft or hard spouts) Straw cups 360° rim cups Trainer cups with handles

Are sippy cups safe for my baby’s teeth? Yes, when used correctly. Choose BPA-free cups and avoid prolonged sipping of sugary drinks to prevent tooth decay. Transition to regular cups around 12–18 months if possible.

How do I clean a sippy cup? Disassemble the cup fully and wash all parts in warm soapy water, or use the top rack of the dishwasher (if dishwasher-safe). Pay special attention to valves, spouts, and straws where mould or residue can build up.

Are sippy cups leak-proof? Many are labelled leak-proof, but performance varies. Check if all parts are assembled correctly and replace worn-out valves or spouts as needed.

