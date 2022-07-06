Bhagyashree shares snippet from her leg day. Here's what she did

Bhagyashree is a fitness enthusiast. The actor loves her time in the gym and is often spotted in the quaint corners of her gym or her living room, working out in animal mode. Bhagyashree swears by high intensity workouts and yoga and believes in the power of dedication and focus and how it can help in shaping a healthy lifestyle. Bhagyashree's Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos featuring herself in several workout routines and each of them manage to motivate us to start living healthy. Besides being a fitness enthusiast, Bhagyashree is also a certified nutritionist and often speaks of the benefits of several dietary and lifestyle changes and how they can help us drive our lives to a healthier tomorrow.

Bhagyashree, a day back, shared a short snippet from the gym featuring her workout for the leg day. Bhagyashree brushed our midweek blues away with the short video demonstrating how she likes to work on strengthening her legs and hamstrings. In the video, Bhagyashree can be seen sitting on a gym equipment and working on stretching her legs. In the later part of the video, the actor can be seen lying on her chest and stretching her hamstrings. "Leg workout day is important as you work on the largest muscle of your body, your quadriceps. But it is equally important to balance that with strengthening the corresponding hamstring muscles," read an excerpt of her post.

Leg workouts come with multiple health benefits. It helps in building muscles and toning and sculpting the legs. Leg workouts also help in burning mega calories and maintaining the body weight and strengthening the core muscles as well. "Always remember to do your hamstring curls, glute bridge, hyperextensions and RDL (Romanian deadlifts) the day you work on your quads,” Bhagyashree further added.

