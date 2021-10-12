Bhagyashree's Vrikshasana by river Ganges in Rishikesh is perfect fitness inspo

At 52 years, Bollywood actor Bhagyashree is all things we aspire for in our 20s - healthy, glowing and ageing like fine wine and that is what keeps us hooked to her social media handle since when she is not laying fashion goals in ravishing silk sarees, the diva is seen encouraging fans and fitness enthusiasts towards a healthier lifestyle. Few know that the Maine Pyar Kiya-fame star is a certified nutritionist and wellness expert who is accredited by the American Association of Drugless Practitioners, American Naturopathic Medical Accreditation Board and American Holistic Health Association.

Taking to her social media handle this Tuesday, Bhagyashree shared a video of her morning workout from Rishikesh where she is currently holidaying. Taking her Yoga love to the mountains, Bhagyashree performed Vrikshasana or Tree Pose while sharing the benefits of Tadasana or Mountain Pose by the river Ganges and that is all the workout motivation we need to brush aside Tuesday blues.

The video featured the diva standing barefoot on the rocky riverbed, donning a black V-neck Reebok T-shirt that came with half sleeves and was paired with black track pants. Pulling back her silky tresses into a high ponytail hairstyle, Bhagyashree aced the athleisure look as she exercised in the windy weather.

“Tadaasan, a very basic exercise but something that aligns not just your body but mind n spirit (sic),” she shared in the caption. Bhagyashree added, “Balance is the key, strength of the core, focus of the mind and correct breathing technique will help you avail the complete benefit of this aasana (sic).”

Concluding with a powerful advice, Bhagyashree asserted, “Age, time or place can never be a restriction. Begin your mornings with this and end your day with this healing yoga (sic).”

Method:

Stand solid on the ground with a small gap between your feet and while deeply breathing (inhale), raise your both arms upward by interlocking your fingers. Now, stand on your toes by raising your heels simultaneously and notice the pressure of stretching from toes to fingers.

Hold onto this position as long as you can with slow and deep breathing. Then, release and come to the original position with deep breathing (exhale) and repeat the same pose as per your convenience after relaxing for a while.

Benefits:

Tadasana is a deep breathing exercise that provides strength and expansion to the lungs, may increase height, develops and activates the nerves of the entire body and gives strength to the vertebral column and heart. It is also good for regulating the menstrual cycle in women, cures problems related to indigestion in all practitioners, strengthens the arms and legs, helps to remove lethargy from the body and reduces the problem of flat feet.

Method of Vrksasana/Vrikshasana or tree pose﻿:

Balance yourself on one leg, with the other one folded and supported on your inner thigh. Stretch out your hands above your head and point them directly upwards.

Clasp them together in anjali mudra. Gaze in the distance, shift the weight to your left leg while keeping the right knee bent in half lotus position and hold onto this posture for a few seconds before releasing and repeating the same with the alternate leg.

Benefits of Vrksasana/Vrikshasana or tree pose﻿:

This asana helps to bring balance to your mind and body. It makes your legs stronger and is a great hip opener as assists it the body in establishing pelvic stability and strengthens the bones of the hips and legs.

The shift of the entire body’s weight to each leg strengthens the ligaments and tendon of the feet. It also helps strengthen the thighs, calves and ankles and and helps improve focus.

