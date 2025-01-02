Menu Explore
Bharti Singh on her 15-20 kg weight loss: 'I am so much happier, I find crop tops in my size now'

ByHT Lifestyle Desk | Edited by Sanya Panwar
Jan 02, 2025 11:18 AM IST

Bharti Singh shed almost 20 kg, going from 91 kg to around 71 kg. Her secret? Intermittent fasting and healthier lifestyle choices.

Bharti Singh's weight loss journey is truly inspiring. The television personality and comedian managed to lose a whopping 15-16 kg in just 10 months, she had revealed in 2021. She weighs around 71 kg today after shedding some more weight in recent years. In a recent episode of Bharti TV Podcast with YouTuber and actor Prajakta Koli, Bharti spoke about her weight loss as they discussed Prajakta's fitness journey. Also read | Bharti Singh lost weight with intermittent fasting. Know its pros and cons from expert

Bharti Singh surprised everyone by losing weight a few years ago.
Bharti Singh surprised everyone by losing weight a few years ago.

Bharti Singh on her weight loss

Bharti said, “Main toh bahut khush hoon patli hoke. Kitna maza ata hai jab crop top mil jate hain apne size ke. Mere ko bada maza ata hai, ache ache kapde mil jate hain (I am so much happier after losing weight. I find crop tops in my size now. I really enjoy that I get to wear nice clothes).”

How did Bharti lose weight

Back in 2021, Bharti surprised everyone by losing weight thanks to intermittent fasting. Her weight loss journey wasn't just about shedding kilos, but also about improving her overall health. Bharti had been struggling with weight-related issues, including asthma and the risk of diabetes, but after losing weight, she feels much healthier and more energetic

She had told ETimes, “I have reduced my weight from 91 kg to 76 kg. I am also surprised that I have lost so much weight. But I am happy that I am feeling healthy and fit now. I do not get breathless now and feel lightheaded. My diabetes and asthma are also under control. I do not eat anything from 7 pm to 12 noon. I eat after 12 pm. I have eaten a lot of food for 30-32 years, and after that, I gave time to my body for one year and accepted everything.”

Bharti credits her weight loss to these simple lifestyle changes:

⦿ Intermittent fasting: She practiced a 16:8 fasting schedule, eating only between 12 pm and 7 pm and fasting for the remaining 16 hours.

⦿ No skipping meals: Bharti made sure to eat all her meals, including her favourite desi dishes, but in moderation.

⦿ Portion control: She practiced portion control to avoid overeating and stayed within her caloric requirements.

⦿ Maintaining meal timings: Bharti stuck to her meal timings, even on hectic days, to avoid eating at odd times.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
