Bhuvan Bam's fitness coach shared his diet and workout secrets, revealing game-changing habits behind his transformation

Bhuvan Bam's epic transformation has his fans curious about the fitness secrets behind his glow-up. The shift wasn’t sudden like a comedic punchline. The journey was marked by sheer dedication, consistency, and mindful routines. His fitness coach, Pranit Shilimkar, shared Bhuvan Bam's fitness journey, what worked, what didn't, and the time it took. Bhuvan Bam's fitness journey shows what a consistent approach to diet and exercise can achieve.(Instagram)

Fitness journey

Pranit Shilimkar shared that Bhuvan Bam’s fitness journey included six months of dedicated home workouts and seven months of structured gym training. This shows that there’s no hard-and-fast rule to hit the gym right away when starting your weight loss journey. It can be a gradual transition, beginning with easy and simple home workouts and slowly progressing to more intensive training.

Eating habits

Pranit said, “He went from straight-up forgetting to eat for 6-7 hours to getting those ‘eat every 2 hours’ reminders like a clockwork. It took a minute, but once that routine hit, the gains started showing, all thanks to the right dose of protein and nutrition his body was actually craving.”

It’s no secret that nutrition plays a huge role in any fitness journey, and Bhuvan's transformation was no different. He went from indulging in an erratic eating pattern to eating right, following a consistent routine. The problem area, as Pranit mentioned, was the bloated belly and lack of muscle frame. But with a disciplined approach, Bhuvan was able to transform his physique, becoming jacked.

Moreover, Pranit added that Bhuvan limited his sugar intake and curbed high-GI carbs like burgers, maida, and pizza. It's a no-brainer that these foods elevate the risk of chronic ailments. But this is also a reminder of how these foods stand in the way of your much-coveted before-and-after glow-up moment. For a momentary gastronomic experience, you are compromising with your fitness journey.

Game changer habit

The game changer for Bhuvan's transformation, as revealed by the coach, was adequate sleep. It’s already known that sleep is the bedrock of good health, so it's implicit that sleep will heavily weigh in on your fitness journey and bring positive results.