Bikini clad Urvashi Rautela lathers up in mud to detoxify skin, improve health

Urvashi Rautela recently took to her social media feed to share an image of herself slathered with mud in a picturesque location with the backdrop of clear blue skies and beige walls and the bikini clad Pagalpanti actor could be seen basking in the sun enjoying her spa therapy.

Urvashi took to her Instagram feed and shared that this treatment was her favourite 'mud bath spa / mud therapy'. Sharing the photograph, she wrote in the caption that Egyptian queen Cleopatra too was a lover of mud treatments to enhance her beauty. Urvashi wrote, "Cleopatra was an early lover of a mud bath, while modern fans includes me. Enjoying the red mud of a Balearic beach. Its said to have been used as a mirror by Venus, the Roman goddess of love."

Other than the apparent historical and mythical benefits, Urvashi also cited several other cosmetic and health benefits of applying mud to one's skin, sharing, "Its mineral-rich mud is considered therapeutic and good for skin. Mud really can be a muddy marvel. Covered in healing mud therapeutic Mud Baths are still heralded today for their ability to detoxify and draw out impurities, soften skin, improve circulation, and ease aches and pains."





On the professional front, Urvashi Rautela will soon be seen in an upcoming web series Inspector Avinash in which she will star alongside Highway actor Randeep Hooda.