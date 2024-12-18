Binge drinking to celebrate? Here's what you need to know about its repercussions

With holidays coming upon us for joyous festivals like Christmas followed by New Year celebrations, many indulge in partying and drinking. It's fun time of the year ending notes and for most of us it's a fad to drink and make merry. Unfortunately, many don't know where to draw the line and they go on a binge drinking mode. While many individuals may write it off as a once-a-year thing, social drinking can quickly spiral into binge drinking with long-term effects. (Also read: Want to lose weight before New Year without dieting? Nutritionist shares simple tips to follow ) During festive celebrations, binge drinking can quickly escalate, leading to severe health issues.(Unsplash)

Binge drinking refers to immoderate consumption of alcohol within a short spell. This puts the body under stress and exposes it to both short-term and long-term damage. Binge drinking impairs cognitive function and can also cause alcohol poisoning, which has in many instances proven to be fatal.

Reasons for excessive drinking at parties

Basically, people binge drink to open up and for social interactions in get-togethers and parties. It helps them let down their inhibitions. For many, drinking is considered as an intrinsic part of having fun during celebrations and revelry like ringing in the New Year. For some, it's the first time experience of indulging in alcohol in the company of friends, which make them tend to go overboard.

Expert Dr Farah Ingale, Director-Internal Medicine, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, explains, "Presence of high levels of alcohol in the bloodstream can affect critical bodily functions such as breathing, heart rate, body temperature, and gag reflex. It causes build-up of toxins in the blood stream which presents symptoms of vomiting, confusion, seizure and respiratory failure which can be life threatening."

Excessive alcohol consumption can also lead to inflammation of the liver, a condition known as alcoholic hepatitis. Severe alcoholic hepatitis can cause liver failure and even death. Since binge drinking impairs cognitive functioning, it can lead to indulging in risky behaviour which can jeopardize the consumer's life.

After-effects of binge drinking

Poor motor control

Shorter attention span

Dehydration

Sleepiness

Depression

Low Blood Pressure

Slower breathing

How to avoid binge drinking

Sumaiya A, Clinical Dietitian, Fortis Hospital Kalyan recommends the following rules:

Lay down limits - be aware of how much is excessive and harmful for your health.

Always count and measure your alcohol intake. Be aware of standard drink sizes and the alcohol content in your beverage of choice.

Recognise your 'triggers'- if you are in such company which encourages you to drink more, avoid them.

Do not overstock your home bar as this may tempt you to binge drink.

Take the help of a reliable friend or family member to be with you on occasions when you feel you can over drink.

Eat before you drink; having a full stomach may make you less likely to drink as much as you would on an empty stomach.

During the festive season, avoid storing beer, liquor, and wine in your kitchen. It might seem convenient when you have company over, but it also makes it easier to reach for multiple drinks while you’re alone.

Alternatives to hard liquor: