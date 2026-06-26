Bored of chia seeds? Nutritionist shares 3 high-fibre alternatives to try out depending on your gut health goals
Chia seeds do not sit well with everyone, especially those with sensitive guts. Khushi shares three alternative fibre-rich options to try out.
Chia seeds have become a staple in smoothies, puddings and breakfast bowls, earning their reputation as a go-to source of fibre. But they are far from the only option. If you're looking to add more variety to your diet, have grown tired of eating the same ingredient every day, or find that chia seeds don't quite agree with your digestive system, there are several other fibre-rich alternatives worth exploring, each with its own unique health benefits.
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Khushi Chhabra, a holistic health nutritionist and wellness content creator, is highlighting lesser-known fibre-rich alternatives to chia seeds that may offer unique benefits depending on your digestive health and wellness goals. In an Instagram video shared on June 24, the nutritionist explains, “Think chia seeds are the only super-fiber out there? Think again. While chia seeds are great, your body might need something a little different depending on your gut health goals. Here is how three common power-seeds stack up against chia seeds.”
Flaxseeds{{/usCountry}}
Flaxseeds{{/usCountry}}
According to Khushi, flaxseeds are packed with anti-inflammatory plant compounds known as lignans and contain more insoluble fibre than chia seeds. This combination helps support gut health, promotes regular bowel movements, and contributes to better digestive function. She explains, “Flaxseeds are packed with more insoluble fibre and anti-inflammatory plant lignans, making them excellent for improving gut health and regulating bowel movements.”
Sabja seeds{{/usCountry}}
According to Khushi, flaxseeds are packed with anti-inflammatory plant compounds known as lignans and contain more insoluble fibre than chia seeds. This combination helps support gut health, promotes regular bowel movements, and contributes to better digestive function. She explains, “Flaxseeds are packed with more insoluble fibre and anti-inflammatory plant lignans, making them excellent for improving gut health and regulating bowel movements.”
Sabja seeds{{/usCountry}}
Sabja, or basil seeds, can absorb even more water than chia seeds despite containing less fibre, according to the nutritionist. Their impressive water-holding capacity helps promote a greater feeling of fullness, making them a satisfying addition to meals. Khushi also notes that basil seeds can be a gentler alternative for people with sensitive digestive systems who find chia seeds difficult to tolerate. She explains, “They expand much more in water, providing a higher sense of fullness (satiety) even with less fibre. It is a fantastic, gentle alternative if you have a sensitive gut.”
Psyllium husk
Khushi explains that psyllium husk contains significantly more soluble fibre than chia seeds, making it an excellent way to boost your daily fibre intake. She adds that its high soluble fibre content can also help regulate digestion, making it a well-known natural remedy for both constipation and diarrhoea. The nutritionist highlights, “Isabgol (Psyllium Husk) offers significantly more soluble fibre than chia seeds, helping effectively manage both constipation and diarrhea.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
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