Bored of chia seeds? Nutritionist shares 3 high-fibre alternatives to try out depending on your gut health goals

Chia seeds have become a staple in smoothies, puddings and breakfast bowls, earning their reputation as a go-to source of fibre. But they are far from the only option. If you're looking to add more variety to your diet, have grown tired of eating the same ingredient every day, or find that chia seeds don't quite agree with your digestive system, there are several other fibre-rich alternatives worth exploring, each with its own unique health benefits.

Read more to find out three fibre-rich options to add to your diet.(Unsplash)

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Khushi Chhabra, a holistic health nutritionist and wellness content creator, is highlighting lesser-known fibre-rich alternatives to chia seeds that may offer unique benefits depending on your digestive health and wellness goals. In an Instagram video shared on June 24, the nutritionist explains, “Think chia seeds are the only super-fiber out there? Think again. While chia seeds are great, your body might need something a little different depending on your gut health goals. Here is how three common power-seeds stack up against chia seeds.”

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{{^usCountry}} Flaxseeds {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Flaxseeds {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Khushi, flaxseeds are packed with anti-inflammatory plant compounds known as lignans and contain more insoluble fibre than chia seeds. This combination helps support gut health, promotes regular bowel movements, and contributes to better digestive function. She explains, “Flaxseeds are packed with more insoluble fibre and anti-inflammatory plant lignans, making them excellent for improving gut health and regulating bowel movements.” Sabja seeds {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Khushi, flaxseeds are packed with anti-inflammatory plant compounds known as lignans and contain more insoluble fibre than chia seeds. This combination helps support gut health, promotes regular bowel movements, and contributes to better digestive function. She explains, “Flaxseeds are packed with more insoluble fibre and anti-inflammatory plant lignans, making them excellent for improving gut health and regulating bowel movements.” Sabja seeds {{/usCountry}}

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Sabja, or basil seeds, can absorb even more water than chia seeds despite containing less fibre, according to the nutritionist. Their impressive water-holding capacity helps promote a greater feeling of fullness, making them a satisfying addition to meals. Khushi also notes that basil seeds can be a gentler alternative for people with sensitive digestive systems who find chia seeds difficult to tolerate. She explains, “They expand much more in water, providing a higher sense of fullness (satiety) even with less fibre. It is a fantastic, gentle alternative if you have a sensitive gut.”

Psyllium husk

Khushi explains that psyllium husk contains significantly more soluble fibre than chia seeds, making it an excellent way to boost your daily fibre intake. She adds that its high soluble fibre content can also help regulate digestion, making it a well-known natural remedy for both constipation and diarrhoea. The nutritionist highlights, “Isabgol (Psyllium Husk) offers significantly more soluble fibre than chia seeds, helping effectively manage both constipation and diarrhea.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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