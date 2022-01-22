Bounce Back Bharat: Sadhguru, Gautam Gambhir, others talk about Ayurveda power

“Lets go back to the ancient science of Ayurveda, the wisdom of our times”, which is what the entire globe, especially India, has been doing since the plague struck! The year 2020 taught us a lot about staying at home, being with the people we love and taking care of our health. However, the year 2021 surprised us more than we expected.

In the midst of all of this, the world gradually realized the relevance of Ayurveda, the world's oldest science, which originated in India. Fever Network and HT Healthshots saw the writing on the wall and decided to develop ‘Bounce Back Bharat - The Ayurveda Project’ in collaboration with the Ministry of Ayush, the National Institute of Ayurveda in Jaipur and Kama Ayurveda.

Honourable Union Minister for Ayush, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal to Sadhguru, Sri M , Gautam Gambhir, Sonakshi Sinha and Vivek Sahni, CEO of Kama Ayurveda were among the guests. The three-hour online event was eye-opening and a testament to the power of Ayurveda where Sadhguru demystified intermittent fasting and discussing how ghee is beneficial and not a sin while Gautam Gambhir discussed how he does 80 Surya Namaskars a day to stay healthy and how he believes in the power of Ayurveda.

Each of the guests shared engaging experiences and advice with the audience and the event was met with enthusiasm and a sense of hope. ‘Bounce Back Bharat – The Ayurveda’ project started on November 02, 2021, on the occasion of Ayurveda Day with the help of the Ministry of Ayush, in association with the National Institute of Ayurveda Jaipur.

At the event, the Ayurveda Anthem was launched by Hon’ble State Minister of Ayurveda Shri Munjapara Mahendrabai. Hon’ble Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha and Director and Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sanjeev Sharma were the prominent speakers at this event. Rajesh Kotecha said that they had done a survey and by considering the data, came to know that 85.9% of people have used Ayurveda or Ayush remedies for Covid-19 prevention.

Director and Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sanjeev Sharma (HT Digital)

Hence, “Ayurveda has not taken its place” is a wrong perception according to him because he believes that most of us are using Ayurveda remedies for our better health. Sanjeev Sharma has spoken about the Ayurveda Day Celebration and also talked about Ayurveda courses, hospitals, facilities, labs, in-house pharmacy, etc. He said people don’t have proper knowledge about Ayurveda but efforts to spread awareness in our country are being made.

Ayurveda Day culminated on December, 23rd, 2021. In this program, Hon’ble Minister of Ayush Shri Sarbananda Sonowal spoke about the bright future of Ayurveda in the world. He said that everyone should keep themselves healthy. Since India is a young country, our young generation should be healthy as healthy people can take up challenges in every field.

Shri Sarbananda Sonowal said, “We all have to come together to take care of ourselves. Also, we have to spread awareness about the same in every corner of our country because if every Indian citizen would be healthy in India, we could set an example in the world and fight any situation in the future”. He also appreciated the event, encouraged the team to do more of them and extended his support for them.

Hon’ble Minister of Ayush Shri Sarbananda Sonowal (HT Digital)

Director of All India Institute of Ayurveda Delhi Prof (Dr) Tanuja Manoj Nesari briefed about the scope of start-ups and innovation in Ayurveda. She also updated about various schemes available for Ayush start-ups and innovations under the Ministry of Ayush where people can take benefit out of it while setting up their business.

Dr Tanuja said “Ayurveda will be the foundational stone for the development of our nation. The increasing number of start-ups and entrepreneurship programs will give a boost to people's needs. As people always look for readymade solutions, Ayurveda could give them ready to make sachets of Ayurveda remedies like Kadha and sell them via pharmaceutical companies”.

The Ayurveda Project, which streamed live on the Fever and HT Healthshots official social media accounts from 9 am on December 23rd, 2021, had a reach of over 5 million and was trending on Twitter as "Ayurveda Project." On this occasion, Vivek Sahni, CEO, Kama Ayurveda said, “We were delighted to partner with The Ayurveda Project. A strong belief in the power of Ayurveda combined with the aim of bringing time-tested Ayurvedic beauty solutions to the forefront led to the inception of Kama Ayurveda. Kama is desire, Ayurveda is the science, we brought them together."

Vivek Sahni, CEO, Kama Ayurveda (HT Digital)

The results were incredible - a peak of 8K+ live concurrent users were seen during the event which served as a wake-up call for everyone to remember that no matter what life throws at us, we have the ability to face and overcome it. Dignitaries from all walks of life were invited to do the same. Everyone attended the Bounce Back Bharat Fest to talk about what kept them going, what obstacles life threw at them and how Ayurveda provided them the power to keep going. Ayurvedic way of life was studied to help people emerge as more balanced individuals.