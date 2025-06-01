Breast cancer but no lump? Doctor reveals 5 signs that women usually miss

One of the most obvious symptoms of breast cancer is a lump on your breast. However, there are other underrated signs that can lead to early diagnosis and treatment. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Gagan Saini, vice chairman and head oncology, Yashoda Medicity said, “Approximately 1 in 6 women with breast cancer present without a lump. But breast cancer is not always about lumps. Any persistent, unusual change in the breast should prompt a clinical evaluation—even if there’s no pain or palpable mass.” Also read | Asymptomatic breast cancer: Symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention Know the lesser-known symptoms of breast cancer.(Pexels)

Dr Saini shared 5 signs of breast cancer that women can miss noticing:

1. Skin changes on the breast

What to look for: Dimpling (like orange peel), thickening, redness, or unusual warmth.

Why it matters: Could indicate inflammatory breast cancer, an aggressive subtype that often lacks a lump.

2. Nipple changes

What to look for: Inversion (pulling inward), flattening, scaling, crusting, or spontaneous discharge (especially bloody or clear).

Why it matters: Nipple changes can be early signs of ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) or other underlying malignancies.

3. Persistent itching or rash

What to look for: Itchy, scaly skin or a rash that doesn’t resolve with typical treatment.

Why it matters: May signal Paget’s disease of the nipple, a rare breast cancer subtype.

Changes in breast size can be a sign of breast cancer.(Freepik)

4. Changes in breast size or shape

What to look for: One breast becoming larger, lower, or oddly shaped without obvious cause.

Why it matters: Can indicate internal tumor growth, especially in lobular breast cancer, which tends to grow diffusely. Also read | Breast self-examination: How to check for early signs of breast cancer

5. Unexplained pain in the breast or armpit

What to look for: Persistent pain not linked to menstrual cycle, injury, or infection.

Why it matters: While most breast pain is benign, it can occasionally be a sign of deep tissue cancer, especially when combined with other changes.

In an earlier interview with HT lifestyle, Dr Mrunal Parab, surgical oncologist at TGH Onco Life Cancer Center in Talegaon said, “Women should do regular breast self-examination and mammograms as suggested by the doctor after experiencing these signs and symptoms to catch the cancer early. Timely diagnosis and treatment are key to the successful outcome of breast cancer. Remember, prompt intervention will be life-saving for patients.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.