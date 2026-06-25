C-section mom reveals how she lost 32 kg in 11 months with easy exercises and breathing techniques. Watch

Losing weight after pregnancy can be challenging, especially for mothers recovering from a C-section. However, content creator Deepti Harshana says consistency, simple workouts and breathing exercises helped her lose an impressive 32 kg in just 11 months.

Deepti Harshana shares effective postpartum workouts for moms to lose weight. (Instagram/@deepti_harshana)

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Sharing her fitness journey in a June 24 Instagram video, Deepti said, “I am a C-section mom and I have lost 32 kgs in 11 months with these amazing workouts, along with breathing exercises, which are very important to heal your mommy pooch.” (Also read: ‘It took me 5 years to learn’: Fitness coach shares workout mistakes she finally stopped making and saw better results )

According to her, getting started was the hardest part. “Initially, I didn’t know where or how to start. I simply opened YouTube, searched for safe workouts and got started,” she shared.

Workout 1: Beginner-friendly arm exercises

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{{^usCountry}} Deepti recommends starting with simple standing exercises that require minimal equipment. “You don’t need anything. Just stand anywhere and pick up a water bottle or a dumbbell, whatever is available,” she said. She advises performing 15 repetitions on each side for three sets. Workout 2: Dumbbell arm raises {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deepti recommends starting with simple standing exercises that require minimal equipment. “You don’t need anything. Just stand anywhere and pick up a water bottle or a dumbbell, whatever is available,” she said. She advises performing 15 repetitions on each side for three sets. Workout 2: Dumbbell arm raises {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Using a 5-kg dumbbell, Deepti performs straightforward arm-strengthening movements. “This is a 5 kg dumbbell that I’ve been using since the beginning. Just hold the dumbbell, keep your arms straight and start,” she explained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Using a 5-kg dumbbell, Deepti performs straightforward arm-strengthening movements. “This is a 5 kg dumbbell that I’ve been using since the beginning. Just hold the dumbbell, keep your arms straight and start,” she explained. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She recommends 15 repetitions on each side and three sets. “These exercises may look easy while watching, but when you actually start doing them, you’ll feel the effort and eventually see the results too.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She recommends 15 repetitions on each side and three sets. “These exercises may look easy while watching, but when you actually start doing them, you’ll feel the effort and eventually see the results too.” {{/usCountry}}

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Workout 3: Squats

Squats are another staple in her routine. “You can do them without a dumbbell if you’re a beginner. Otherwise, hold a dumbbell and perform simple squats,” she said. Again, she suggests 15 repetitions and three sets.

Workout 4: Standing kicks

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The fitness enthusiast also includes standing kick exercises in her routine. “Just kick. You can kick or touch, whatever is comfortable. Every exercise should be done for 15 repetitions and three sets,” she explained.

Workout 5: Overhead arm claps

Another easy movement involves raising the hands overhead and clapping repeatedly. “This exercise is very simple. Hands up, clap, clap, clap,” Deepti demonstrated.

Workout 6: Back leg extensions

For her final exercise, Deepti joins her hands overhead and extends one leg backward. “Take your leg as far back as possible and then bring it forward. Do 15 repetitions on each side and complete three sets,” she advised.

While sharing her progress, Deepti acknowledged that fitness is still a work in progress. “I’m still working on myself. It will happen. Just keep doing it,” she said.

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Her message to fellow mothers is simple: start small, stay consistent and focus on gradual progress rather than quick fixes.

Note: Postpartum exercise routines should be started only after consulting a healthcare professional, especially following a C-section, as recovery timelines vary from person to person.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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