Can brief exposure to pollution affect brain functioning? Study reveals shocking results

Pollution can affect us in more ways that we can fathom. According to a recent study led by Thomas Faherty, Jane E. Raymond, Francis D. Pope (University of Birmingham) and Gordon McFiggans (University of Manchester), even brief exposure to particulate matter can impair brain function, that can affect the way we focus, eliminate distractions or behave in socially acceptable ways. Also read | Impact of high AQI on lungs: Lung cancer on the rise among ‘never smokers’; 3 things to do according to doctor The researchers noticed that exposure to polluted air for even 60 minutes can trigger reduced brain performance.(Shutterstock)

The study, published in Nature Communications, observed the effect of pollution in human behavioural pattern. The researchers noticed that exposure to polluted air for even 60 minutes can demonstrate reduced performance related to selective attention and emotional recognition.

Findings of the study:

The study was conducted on 26 adults ranging from 19 to 67 years old, with an average age of 27.7 years. The participants were asked to take part in four different experimental sessions, where researchers created controlled polluted conditions by burning candles in the testing room. This generated similar fine particulate matter usually found in polluted urban environments. For some experiments, participants wore nose clips and inhaled polluted air through their mouth. In other cases, they inhaled through their nose. However, in both cases, it was observed that the participants demonstrated reduced performance, regardless of breathing through nose or mouth. Also read | Doctor reveals air pollution’s worst effect on health, warns: 'If your exposure is more than 4 hours...’

The researchers also observed that selective attention and emotional recognition abilities of the participants showed reduced performance after being exposed to polluted air for 60 minutes. However, working memory was not affected by this short-term pollution exposure.

Brief exposure to air pollution can have drastic effects.(Shutterstock.)

Co-author professor Francis Pope from the University of Birmingham said, “Poor air quality undermines intellectual development and worker productivity, with significant societal and economic implications in a high-tech world reliant on cognitive excellence.” Also read | Toxic air alert: How polluted air can harm your health, from heart to brain

The study is a wake-up call:

Professor Gordon McFiggans from the University of Manchester, who is a co-author of the study, added “This study shows the importance of understanding the impacts of air pollution on cognitive function and the need to study the influences of different sources of pollution on brain health in vulnerable older members of society.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.