Can fitness supplements harm your liver? Gastroenterologist shares 3 common mistakes to avoid

As you scroll through your social media feed, you are likely to come across a multitude of health advice, some with a surreal number of mass followers and others catering to more niche audiences. From the latest supplements in the market to trending protein sources, the constant clamour around being fit and shredded can sometimes make people lose sight of safety.

Is your latest fitness hack stressing your liver? (Picture credit: Adobe Stock)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

What you put into your body, especially through your diet, directly affects your internal organs. Whatever the latest fitness bandwagon you may jump on, there is always a risk that your liver may be adversely impacted. The liver is one of the most critical organs in the body, responsible for more than 500 essential functions, including metabolism, detoxification and digestion.

ALSO READ: Taking painkiller for every ache? Nephrologist warns your kidneys may be in danger

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Yashavanth H S, consultant – medical gastroenterology, at Manipal Hospital, Yelahanka, warned that whatever food or supplements you consume gets metabolised by the liver. If taken without proper consideration, they may negatively impact liver health, increasing the chances of liver stress and, in some cases, even more serious complications.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Most over-the-counter fitness products are not heavily regulated like prescription medications, meaning that their ingredients may not be disclosed fully or at all,” Dr Yashavanth asserted, suggesting how they exert stress on the liver. What do you need to be careful of? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Most over-the-counter fitness products are not heavily regulated like prescription medications, meaning that their ingredients may not be disclosed fully or at all,” Dr Yashavanth asserted, suggesting how they exert stress on the liver. What do you need to be careful of? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Be careful with supplements. (Picture credit: Adobe Stock)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Let's go through all the problematic fitness hacks that may be putting your liver at risk.

1. Excessive protein intake

Protein has become the new buzzword everyone seems obsessed with. The gastroentrologist acknowledged that while protein is important for muscle growth and repair, consuming too much of it may negatively impact overall health. He also stressed that the source of the protein matters.

Dr Yashavanth elaborated, “Too much protein, especially from supplements, can hurt the liver and kidneys. If the body does not need it, over time it can cause metabolic stress.”

So, unless you require supplements, it is advisable to stay away from them or limit them and go for natural protein sources instead.

2. Fat burners and pre-workout supplements

Fat burners and pre-workout supplements claim to provide quick results and improve workout performance, making many gravitate towards them. But this equally stresses the liver. The gastroentrologist believed that some of these ingredients, especially when taken in high amounts or with other products, are linked to liver inflammation and toxicity.

3. Unregulated and stacked supplements

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

There is a growing trend of ‘stacking’ multiple supplements together in the hope of getting quicker results. The doctor warned, "A big thing in fitness culture is 'stacking' a lot of supplements without expert advice. The mix of these things, especially when from bad companies, can raise the chance of liver injury."

Early signs that should not be ignored

Next, let's understand how you can spot liver-related problems early on. The issue is that these problems don't always have visible symptoms in the early stages. But still, some warning signs may overlap with other everyday health issues and are very easy to overlook. The doctor outlined these signs:

Constant tiredness

Loss of desire to eat

Feeling sick or having pain in the belly

Yellowish skin or eyes (jaundice)

Dark urine or sudden changes in weight

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Not paying attention to these signs can slow down diagnosis and make things worse.

In the end, the doctor reiterated that everyone should approach supplements with great caution and should not self-prescribe any products just because they are trendy or because friends are using them. He also emphasised a preference for real foods over supplements when it comes to meeting nutritional needs.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON