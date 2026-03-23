Can men with zero sperm still become fathers? IVF expert explains types of azoospermia, diagnosis and treatment options
While infertility is often pegged on women, male factors often play a role in many cases. Dr Gupta explains whether men with azoospermia can become fathers.
Infertility is often misunderstood as primarily a woman’s concern, but in reality, male factors play an equally significant role in a large number of cases. One such condition is azoospermia, where no sperm are present in a man’s semen – an issue that can be both unexpected and emotionally challenging for couples trying to conceive. However, with growing awareness and advances in modern techniques have made it possible for many men with azoospermia to still pursue biological fatherhood, offering renewed hope to couples navigating infertility.
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HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Shobha Gupta – the medical director and IVF specialist at Mother’s Lap IVF Centre in Pitampura, New Delhi, and the founder of Mumma's Blessing IVF and Birthing Paradise in Vrindavan – who points out that azoospermia affects about one percent of the male population and around 10 to 15 percent of men who seek treatment for infertility.
She explains, “A diagnosis of zero sperm in the semen can be emotionally difficult, but it does not necessarily mean that a man cannot father a biological child. With proper diagnosis and advanced fertility techniques, many couples still have a chance to achieve pregnancy.”
Understanding the types of azoospermia
Dr Gupta emphasises, “Identifying the exact type of azoospermia is crucial because treatment options and outcomes depend on the underlying cause.” According to her, azoospermia is broadly classified into two categories:
Obstructive azoospermia
The IVF expert notes that in this type of azoospermia, sperm production in the testicles is normal, but the sperm are unable to reach the semen due to blockages in the reproductive tract, which can occur for a variety of reasons.
She explains, “In this type, sperm are produced normally in the testes but cannot reach the semen due to a blockage in the reproductive tract. This blockage may occur due to infections, previous surgeries, injury, or a congenital absence of the vas deferens.”
Non-obstructive azoospermia
In this category, Dr Gupta explains that the issue lies in sperm production itself, with the testes producing very low or no sperm at all due to a range of underlying factors.
She highlights, “In this condition, the problem lies in sperm production itself. The testes may produce very few or no sperm because of genetic factors, hormonal imbalances, undescended testes during childhood, or damage caused by chemotherapy or radiation.”
Diagnosis and evaluation
Dr Gupta outlines the key steps involved in diagnosing the condition, including the tests and procedures doctors may recommend for a more detailed evaluation.
She states, “The condition is first detected through a semen analysis, which confirms the absence of sperm. However, further evaluation is usually required to understand the cause. Doctors may recommend hormonal tests, genetic screening, and ultrasound imaging to assess testicular function and reproductive structures. In some cases, a testicular biopsy or sperm retrieval procedure may also help determine whether sperm production is occurring inside the testes.”
Treatment options and possibilities
One of the most significant advances in fertility treatment is the ability to retrieve sperm directly from the male reproductive organs, offering new possibilities for conception.
“In cases of obstructive azoospermia, sperm can often be retrieved through minor procedures such as PESA or TESA,” explains Dr Gupta. “These sperm can then be used for IVF with ICSI, where a single sperm is injected directly into the egg to achieve fertilisation.”
The IVF expert adds that even in certain cases of non-obstructive azoospermia, small areas of sperm production may still exist within the testes. Advanced microsurgical techniques like micro-TESE can sometimes help doctors locate and retrieve these sperm.
When to consider other options
The gynaecologist notes that in cases where sperm retrieval is not possible, couples may need to explore alternatives such as donor sperm or adoption. She adds that counselling plays a crucial role in helping them understand these options and make informed, emotionally supported decisions.
Emphasising that early evaluation is key, Dr Gupta explains, “Infertility should always be assessed as a couple’s condition. A simple semen analysis can provide valuable information and help avoid delays in treatment.”
While azoospermia can feel daunting at first, advances in reproductive medicine have opened new possibilities. With accurate diagnosis, timely treatment, and expert guidance, parenthood may still be within reach.
Dr Gupta concludes, “As science continues to progress, even complex infertility conditions are becoming increasingly manageable. The most important step is seeking timely medical advice and exploring the options available.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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