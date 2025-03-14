Can painkillers lead to kidney diseases? Doctor explains risk factors, prevention tips

Painkillers are prescribed by doctors, especially to treat pain and inflammation. However, there is a certain group of medication called NSAIDs that are considered dangerous for kidney health, if consumed in excess. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pradnya Harshe, consultant nephrologist and transplant physician, Bhailal Amin General Hospital, Vadodara, Gujarat explained the hazards of NSAID overconsumption. Also read | World Kidney Day 2025: Is stress taking a toll on your kidneys? 7 simple ways to manage it for better renal health Overconsumption pf painkillers can have severe effect on kidney health.(Shutterstock)

“Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) such as Diclofenac, Ibuprofen, Aceclofenac, and Piroxicam are commonly prescribed for treating pain and inflammation. Chronic or excessive consumption of these drugs, however, has a profound effect on kidney function, leading to Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), which can lead to kidney failure in severe cases. Studies suggest that up to 50% of patients consuming NSAIDs can have a negative impact on kidney function, especially those with pre-existing risk factors,” added the nephrologist.

Risk factors of kidney diseases

The doctor further explained that certain risk factors can contribute to kidney diseases among people consuming NSAIDs:

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) or previous history of kidney damage, since previous conditions place the kidneys in a greater risk of further damage.

Dehydration, since dehydration increases the workload on the kidneys and makes them vulnerable to NSAID damage.

Heart, liver, or kidney disease since these conditions impact kidney function and increase the risk of kidney damage during NSAID administration.

Concomitant administration of radiocontrast media, e.g., agents employed in CT scans, decreases kidney function when given with NSAIDs.

Other nephrotoxic drugs, e.g., certain antibiotics, when administered with NSAIDs.

Advanced age since the renal functional capacity is reduced with increasing age.

Hypercalcemia (raised calcium) also raises the risk of kidney damage.

Long-term NSAID use has the potential to cause cumulative nephrotoxicity.

Know ways to stay safe from painkiller's effect on kidneys.(Shutterstock)

How painkillers can cause kidney diseases?

"NSAIDs cause damage to the kidneys by the induction of NO-dependent and NO-independent pathways by hemodynamic disturbances, altering blood flow in the kidneys, ultimately resulting in AKI. Prolonged nitration of protein residues by peroxynitrite causes chronic tubulointerstitial nephritis (inflammation of kidney interstitium and tubule) and ultimately CKD, since the function of the kidney decreases in terms of waste filtration," Dr Pradnya Harshe explained.

Preventive measures to maintain good kidney health

One must utilise the minimal effective dose of NSAIDs for the shortest duration possible to help manage the basic cause of the pain.

An identification of the cause, origin, and lasting time of the pain assists in the selection of an appropriate management of pain.

Apart from NSAIDs, unapproved herbal drugs and Vitamin D supplements are harmful to the kidney when misused or taken in excess.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.