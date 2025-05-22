Can reducing salt lower blood pressure? Doctor debunks 7 myths about hypertension

Hypertension, commonly known as high blood pressure, is one of the leading contributors to heart disease, yet it remains widely misunderstood. It occurs when the force of blood against the artery walls remains consistently too high, putting strain on the cardiovascular system. Over time, chronic hypertension can lead to serious health complications, including diabetes, heart attacks, and strokes. The good news? With the right information and proactive steps, hypertension can be effectively managed, and its risks significantly reduced. Chronic hypertension can lead to serious health complications.(Shutterstock)

Dr Parinita Kaur, principal consultant and unit head - internal medicine, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka debunked several hypertension-related myths.

Myth 1: High blood pressure will show early symptoms

Fact: Hypertension is often dubbed the silent killer because it typically presents no symptoms. Many individuals with high blood pressure feel perfectly healthy, yet their arteries and organs may be silently damaged. Regular monitoring is crucial, even if you feel well.

Myth 2: Hypertension is only for older adults

Fact: While age increases the risk, high blood pressure can affect younger individuals too. Factors like poor diet, lack of exercise, and stress contribute to rising cases among younger adults. It's essential for all age groups to monitor their blood pressure regularly.

Myth 3: Hypertension is caused by extra salt in food

Fact: Reducing added salt is beneficial, but many processed and packaged foods contain high levels of sodium. Items like bread, pizza, and canned soups can contribute significantly to your daily sodium intake. Always check food labels and aim to limit sodium intake.

Myth 4: Once blood pressure gets normal, pressure medication can be stopped

Fact: Hypertension is a chronic condition that requires consistent management. Discontinuing medication without a doctor's advice can lead to a resurgence in blood pressure levels, increasing the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and kidney damage. Always consult your healthcare provider before making changes to your medication regimen.

Myth 5: High blood pressure is only a concern for the heart

Fact: While hypertension is a significant risk factor for heart disease, it can also damage other organs. Uncontrolled high blood pressure can lead to kidney disease, vision loss, and cognitive decline. Managing blood pressure is vital for overall health.

Myth 6: Drinking coffee raises blood pressure significantly

Fact: Moderate coffee consumption doesn't typically cause a significant increase in blood pressure for most people. However, excessive intake, especially from energy drinks or sodas, can have an impact. It's essential to consume caffeinated beverages in moderation.

Myth 7: If hypertension runs in the family, there's nothing that can be done to manage it

Fact: Genetics play a role in the risk of developing high blood pressure, but lifestyle choices can significantly influence its onset. Maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, avoiding smoking, and eating a balanced diet can help prevent or delay the onset of hypertension, even if it runs in your family.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.