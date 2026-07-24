Can regular sauna use support brain health? Physician Dr Kunal Sood reveals that it can lower risk of dementia

Stepping into a sauna may feel like little more than a moment of indulgence, but that intense burst of heat could be doing far more than helping you relax. Long celebrated for its heart health benefits, regular sauna use is now attracting attention for its potential to protect the brain as well. Research suggests that, when used correctly, this age-old wellness ritual may help lower the risk of dementia, offering yet another reason to embrace the heat.

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Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, is breaking down the potential brain health benefits of regular sauna use, explaining how it may help lower the risk of developing dementia later in life. In an Instagram video shared on July 24, he explores the science behind this association, including the biological mechanisms involved and the optimal sauna conditions that may maximise these protective effects.

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Influence of sauna on dementia risk

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Sood, regular sauna use may help lower the risk of developing dementia, and there is scientific evidence to support this claim. He cites a Finnish study that found people who spent more time using saunas had a lower risk of developing dementia later in life. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Sood, regular sauna use may help lower the risk of developing dementia, and there is scientific evidence to support this claim. He cites a Finnish study that found people who spent more time using saunas had a lower risk of developing dementia later in life. {{/usCountry}}

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He explains, “Using the sauna has been shown to decrease your risk of dementia and there is research to support. The study was done on about 1,400 people from Finland and they were followed up about 39 years later. It was found that those who use a sauna nine to 12 times per month for an average of five to 15 minutes per session were less likely to develop dementia later in life.”

The temperature catch

One important finding from the study was that the greatest benefit was seen at sauna temperatures between 80°C and 99°C. This range was associated with a lower risk of developing dementia, whereas temperatures above it were linked to a higher risk. Based on these findings, Dr Sood advises paying close attention to the temperature setting rather than assuming that hotter is always better.

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The physician highlights, “It was also found the most favorable temperature to reduce your risk of dementia was between 80 to 99°C. And if it was over 100°C, this would actually increase your risk of dementia. So, make sure you're paying attention to what the temperature is set at, if you do use a sauna.”

Mechanism behind benefits of sauna

Dr Sood explains that the benefits of sauna use stem from the release of heat shock proteins – specialised proteins that act as “molecular chaperones”, helping regulate cellular function and ensure proteins are formed and folded correctly. This response may also support healthy blood flow to the brain and improve cardiovascular function.

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He notes, “The main mechanism for why using a sauna may help is because they release what is called heat shock protein, which can help regulate cell function and protein formation, maintaining protein homoeostasis in your brain. It will also help maintain adequate blood flow to your brain by decreasing your risk of hypertension and cardiovascular disease.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Kunal Sood, MD, is a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine. He did his residency and fellowship in anesthesiology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a one-year fellowship in interventional pain medicine. He later became the Medical Director of the office in Germantown, Maryland.